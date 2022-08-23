 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School board approves bonuses for employees

Another round of bonuses may soon be coming for employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

On Tuesday, the school board approved "back-to-school" bonuses of $1,000 for all of the district's employees, pending approval of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Upon approval of N.C. DPI, the bonuses will be paid on or before Sept. 30, according to Thomas Kranz, the district's new chief financial officer told the board Tuesday.

The bonuses will be paid with federal COVID relief funds. The cost is estimated to be $8.5 million. 

Staff members employed as of Sept. 5 and who have a contract for 2022-23 are eligible for the bonuses. The bonuses are meant to cover some of the funds that staff members spent out of their own pockets to prepare for the coming school year.

Last year, the school district gave employees a series of bonuses using those relief funds. 

