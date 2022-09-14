School board approves contract for virtual instruction for some classes, a move to address teacher vacancies

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is employing several different strategies to make up for the high number of teacher vacancies, including paying current teachers extra for taking on more students, pulling certified teachers from the central office into the classroom and streaming live virtual instruction into classrooms from certified teachers around the country.

On Tuesday, the school board approved a contract for Proximity Learning to teach math and science at three middle schools facing some of the biggest staffing challenges — Philo Hill, Winston-Salem Prep and Mineral Springs. The combined cost for the year-long contract is about $540,000, with the money coming from vacant teaching positions funded by the state and Forsyth County. The company will provide livestream instruction for 25 classes. Students will meet in class and an adult will be present.

Established more than 10 years ago, Proximity Learning works with more than 100 school districts around the country. Because of increased demand for their services, a result of the nationwide teacher shortage, the company is not able to immediately fill the local vacancies, said Leslie Alexander, the district’s chief human resources officer.

“This is not an area that we want to have to be in. We don’t want to necessarily have to do this,” she said. “This is like a National Guard event. They provide assistance when there’s a domestic emergency. And this, in our opinion, is a domestic emergency. These children need to have instruction in front of them.” The school district now has about 36 teacher vacancies compared with 85 on Aug. 24, Alexander said.

Besides classroom vacancies, the school district has 63 bus driver vacancies. However, it has 33 prospective employees getting licensed to drive a bus. It has also has eight openings for bus driver mechanics and 75 kitchen assistant openings, Alexander told the board.

As far as addressing the teacher shortage, the school district is tapping into a resource at its disposal — certified instructors in central office. About 55 licensed central office staff members have been working at W-S Prep, Mineral Springs, Philo-Hill and Flat Rock middle schools, Paisley Magnet and North Forsyth High School. Those schools have the most vacancies, according to information Alexander presented at the board meeting.

The school district is boosting salaries, by as much as 16% in some cases, for teachers willing to take on more students in their classrooms.

“It’s really an effort to maximize and offer support to our staff who we know are certified and can do that work,” Alexander said.

Looking at the bigger picture, Alexander said the school district is working to build an educator pipeline, with programs in place with local colleges, and is reviving a compensation committee that will look at creating a competitive pay structure to attract and retain teachers.

The full compensation committee will include district leaders as well as employee representatives. The first meeting will be the second week of October.

For the immediate future, Alexander said the district has run out of creative recruitment strategies to find new employees.

“At this point, we’ve exhausted everything we know to do,” she said.