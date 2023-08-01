After months of delay, work will soon pick up again at the site of a new athletics stadium at Reynolds High School.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted at a special meeting on Monday to approve the installation of utilities at the stadium, which is on property the school district owns, adjacent to Hanes Park and down the slope from the Wiley Middle School gym and Reynolds’ auxiliary gym.

The board’s approval means that crews can begin building an underground water detention system and installing water and sewer lines. Home Field Advantage, the nonprofit organization that is raising money for the stadium, recently signed a contract with North State Water & Sewer Inc., for the work, which is expected to cost $968,345. The work is scheduled to last 94 days.

The board must give approval before each phase of construction, according to its agreement with Home Field Advantage.

The company’s president, Kathryn Spanos, is also president of Home Field Advantage, which raised some questions among board members. Though the school board has approved $2.1 million to pay for parts of the stadium construction, the money that will go toward the utilities was privately raised.

Dionne Jenkins, the school district’s general counsel, said that because the project involves private funds, involves no public funds and is a contract between two private entities, the school district sees no conflict of interest for the school board.

Rodney Latham, the vice president of North State and Spanos’ brother, told the board that the company will do the work at cost, or without profit, with the money from Home Field Advantage covering labor and other expenses. Home Field Advantage originally bid the project out but could not come to terms with one of the bidders, whose original estimate was $1.4 million, excluding materials, Latham said.

“We’re open to scrutiny,” Latham told the board. “We’re doing this to make this thing a go.”

Questioned by board member Leah Crowley, Darrell Walker, the chief planning and construction officer, said there are several other instances where Parent-Teacher Associations or athletics boosters, have entered into contracts with someone they know for special projects at schools.

“Really, the precedent here is the amount being given rather than the principal of somebody doing a service at cost?” Crowley asked.

Walker agreed.

A third party, Stimmel Associates, will oversee the project, he said.

A motion to approve the next phase passed 8-1 with Sabrina Coone voting no.

School leaders had hoped the stadium would be ready for the 2023 football season. Walker said there will be a push for it to be ready by spring or fall of 2024.

The school board previously approved spending $2.1 million to build a graded pad that is to become the playing field for teams at Reynolds and Wiley Middle School. It is not expected to provide any more funding.

The next phases of the stadium project will include the installation of a turf field, bleachers, a concession stand and restrooms, all of which are expected to be covered by Home Field Advantage, which has more than $3 million in available funds. The total construction was estimated to be $8 million in March 2022.

Spanos said after the meeting that other donors plan to give money to the project but want to see progress being made before making a financial commitment.

Many athletes at Reynolds travel off campus for games and practices, creating a hardship for athletes who may not have reliable transportation. Girls and boys soccer teams play at a field at Bolton Elementary School, and the football team shares Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Clemmonsville Road with Parkland High School.

The stadium has been controversial. Some neighbors are concerned about parking on surrounding streets, and others say that the school district has more important needs than a sports stadium.