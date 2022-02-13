School board approves spending $2.1 million for Reynolds practice field; it's expected to be site of athletics stadium

The cost of a practice field for students at Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School has increased by more than $1.2 million, a deficit that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools school board agreed to cover on Tuesday.
In September, the school board approved $895,000 for a practice field on property the school district owns that is adjacent to Hanes Park.
On Tuesday, Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations, told the school board that upon further review by engineers the site of the practice field will need to be slightly shifted if it is, as expected, to be the future site of a football stadium, a wish that many in the Reynolds community have had for years.
Reynolds doesn’t have enough athletic fields on its campus to accommodate all of its teams, forcing many of them, including football, to practice and play “home” games away from school.
The construction of a football stadium so close to Hanes Park has upset some neighbors who say there isn’t enough parking on surrounding streets to accommodate football crowds. Others in the community say the school district has more pressing facilities’ needs.
Moving the practice field a bit to the north will require a retaining wall, which is adding $1.2 million to the originally approved $895,000, bringing the total cost of a practice field to nearly $2.1 million.
To cover the increase in costs, the school district will use nearly $400,000 that was designated to pay for a field at Parkland that the state has now agreed to fund; $350,000 in savings from a facilities audit that came in under budget; and $456,000 in savings.
The hit to the savings account drops the school district’s fund balance to $6.1 million.
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger, who voted against spending more money on the practice field, said she thought the location of the field had been established.
“I’m so confused because we had a special called meeting where we asked a great number of questions, very specifically where this field would be placed,” she said. “Why are we coming back to a project that is 2½ times what was approved?”
Walker answered that staff members didn’t initially realize a retaining wall would be needed. It makes sense, he said, that if the practice field ever becomes part of a stadium, that the playing field is already in the proper location.
Motsinger said it was her understanding that when the school board voted on funding the project in September that it was for a practice field and not part of a future stadium.
“Have we ever spent anything like $2 million for a practice field?” she asked Walker.
Walker answered that the school district has not since he came on the job in 2008, but it has built a stadium at Walkertown for about $2 million.
“So the full stadium was the cost of the practice field?” Motsinger asked. “And we have not built other practice fields for this price?”
Walker answered no to both questions.
Superintendent Tricia McManus gave several examples of times the school district has spent significant dollars on athletic facilities improvements, including $3.4 million in renovations at Glenn’s football stadium and $3.6 million in improvements at Mount Tabor.
“I’m not sure when we decide what’s OK for one school and what’s not OK for another. But as the superintendent of the district, this is about every one of our schools, every student in this district. It makes me very uncomfortable when we think things are OK for some schools and not others,” she said.
Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit organization, is raising money for a football stadium. Walker said that the group has pledged to raise money for turf and eventually a storm water management system for the practice field.
Stan Dean, a spokesman for Home Field Advantage, said the group will be able to cover the remaining cost of the project, including a turf field, storm water management, bleachers, rest rooms and a concession stand.
"We do not intend to ask for any additional funding," Dean said Friday. "We believe what they've given us is very generous and we can handle the rest."
The financial support from the school board has helped Home Field Advantage in its fundraising efforts, he said.
If all goes smoothly with construction of the field, Dean said Reynolds teams may be able to starting playing games at the field by spring of 2023.
