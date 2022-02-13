School board approves spending $2.1 million for Reynolds practice field; it's expected to be site of athletics stadium

To cover the increase in costs, the school district will use nearly $400,000 that was designated to pay for a field at Parkland that the state has now agreed to fund; $350,000 in savings from a facilities audit that came in under budget; and $456,000 in savings.

The hit to the savings account drops the school district’s fund balance to $6.1 million.

Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger, who voted against spending more money on the practice field, said she thought the location of the field had been established.

“I’m so confused because we had a special called meeting where we asked a great number of questions, very specifically where this field would be placed,” she said. “Why are we coming back to a project that is 2½ times what was approved?”

Walker answered that staff members didn’t initially realize a retaining wall would be needed. It makes sense, he said, that if the practice field ever becomes part of a stadium, that the playing field is already in the proper location.

Motsinger said it was her understanding that when the school board voted on funding the project in September that it was for a practice field and not part of a future stadium.