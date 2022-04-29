School board candidate owes IRS thousands

A candidate running for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education owes the Internal Revenue Service thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes, according to a federal tax lien filed in the Sacramento County (Calif.) Recorder's office.

The Notice of a Federal Tax Lien was issued to Jason Lucero in 2017. Lucero is one of 10 Republicans running in the school board's District 2. Lucero's then-wife, Kristle Gieser, is also named on the tax lien.

Gieser said Wednesday that the lien expires in 2026. The lien was for $35,500 in unpaid taxes.

In addition to the lien, Lucero was issued a court order in 2019 to pay child support for a son that another former wife, Felecia Nichols, has said he has never supported. In court documents, Lucero said he is not the biological father of the child, but he has never filed a motion for a paternity test in the state of Tennessee, where the son, now 20, was raised.

Lucero said it was cheaper for him to pay the final part of a monthly child-support bill of $765 than pay for a paternity test. By the time Forsyth County filed a complaint to establish support in early 2019, the son was nearly 18. Most child support ends when the child turns 18.

If elected to the school board, Lucero, 44, would be making financial decisions involving millions of dollars of taxpayer money. The school board votes annually on a budget that has grown to nearly $800 million, most of which comes from federal, state and local taxpayers.

Early voting for the May 17 primary elections began on Thursday. Twenty-eight people are running for the school board. All nine seats are up for grabs.

Most recently, Lucero has won the endorsements of Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-District 31) and a local committee, Put Children First.

On her website, Krawiec said she is supporting candidates endorsed by Put Children First, which she says "supports conservative principles, including banning Critical Race Theory and allowing parents to choose masking in schools."

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools does not teach Critical Race Theory.

The other candidates winning both the endorsement of Krawiec and Put Children First are: Holly Pegram, Steve Wood, Robert Barr, Tabitha Hackett, Robert Capizzi, Sarah Absher and Michael Hardman.

Krawiec did not immediately return messages seeking comment on her endorsement.

Lucero blamed the federal tax lien on events in his life including a job change and a divorce in 2021.

"I missed a filing," he said.

However, the federal tax lien covers unpaid taxes from 2013-2015, years before his divorce from Gieser. According to the Notice of Federal Tax Lien filed in Sacramento County, the couple failed to pay $15,185 in taxes in 2013; $14,620 in 2014; and $5,695 in 2015.

Lucero said "knee-jerk exposure" to events in a person's past is wrong.

"I think the reality is that we're talking about things from 25 years ago vs. who people are today, which is a more accurate way to decide these things," he said. "Clearly, people aren't who they were."

Lucero said he found it interesting that the Journal contacted him about these incidents but not about his candidacy. The Journal emailed him twice about filling out a questionnaire emailed to all candidates. Twenty-one of 28 candidates responded.

Lucero said he decided to run for school board so he could be a voice for people.

"I imagine all parents don't have the tenacity I have," he said. "Who's their voice? That's what prompted me to run and to have influence on children and their education."

