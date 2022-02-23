School board commotion has ties to group with history of disrupting meetings

NBC reported Monday that Bonds for the Win has attempted to serve paperwork to school districts in 14 states. Most recently, a group used the tactic in Iredell-Statesville Schools causing a commotion.

On Tuesday, as Tuttle read from a Bonds for the Win script, a man crossed the line of civility when he walked past the barrier separating the school board from the public, carrying a box with documents he attempted to give each school board member as well as Superintendent Tricia McManus.

The public is not allowed to cross the barrier, as is made clear before each meeting. When he refused to leave the platform where the board sits, security pulled him off the platform and eventually held him on the ground in an attempt to subdue him.

He was expected to be cited with resisting a public officer and trespassing. In addition, he is banned from school property, school spokesman Brent Campbell said.

Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan said on Wednesday that she wants to discuss with other board members and school officials what she called a “disgraceful display by some members of the community.”