School board commotion has ties to group with history of disrupting meetings

At Tuesday’s meeting of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, several people spoke passionately and at times heatedly about why they wanted the mask mandate to be lifted immediately.
The tone and tenor of the comments took an unusual, and ultimately disruptive turn, when two speakers, first, Regina Garner and then Deborah Tuttle, began reading from a script that attempted to make a case that the school board has failed to uphold the state and federal constitutions by enforcing a mandate, in this case a mask mandate.
Among other issues, they falsely accused the school board of practicing medicine without a license, committing child abuse because of masking and violating the state’s obscenity law by keeping in school libraries materials “with obscene and inappropriate images.”
Tuttle told the school board that unless these violations were corrected in 72 hours, the school board would be receiving letters of intent to file a claim against the school district’s insurance carrier, Liberty Mutual.
The scene was straight from the playbook of Bonds for the Win, a group that is urging parents and far-right activists to serve claims against school districts, claiming they have broken laws. Bonds for the Win has a website that includes scripts on how to file claims in several states, including North Carolina.
NBC reported Monday that Bonds for the Win has attempted to serve paperwork to school districts in 14 states. Most recently, a group used the tactic in Iredell-Statesville Schools causing a commotion.
On Tuesday, as Tuttle read from a Bonds for the Win script, a man crossed the line of civility when he walked past the barrier separating the school board from the public, carrying a box with documents he attempted to give each school board member as well as Superintendent Tricia McManus.
The public is not allowed to cross the barrier, as is made clear before each meeting. When he refused to leave the platform where the board sits, security pulled him off the platform and eventually held him on the ground in an attempt to subdue him.
He was expected to be cited with resisting a public officer and trespassing. In addition, he is banned from school property, school spokesman Brent Campbell said.
Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan said on Wednesday that she wants to discuss with other board members and school officials what she called a “disgraceful display by some members of the community.”
Beyond the man crossing the safety barrier, there were several disruptions, a shouted expletive and a chant of “Terrorists” after Kaplan ordered a brief recess as security tried to subdue the man.
“It was very disappointing, unnerving and disturbing,” Kaplan said. “We’re going to have some serious discussions on what meetings look like moving forward, especially when someone shouts out, ‘The patriots are coming.’”
School board meetings throughout the country have become more heated, fueled by discussion of mask-wearing and Critical Race Theory. Though local school board meetings have been relatively calm, the school district in the fall installed a security barrier — essentially an elastic piece of material stretched across the front of the room – that separates the board and superintendent from the audience.
Typically, if people want to give something to each board member, they will announce their intention, then give it to a staff member who will distribute the material.
“As emotions have escalated over the last few years, it gives us an extra layer of protection,” Kaplan said.
