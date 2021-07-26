School board expected to vote on masking on Wednesday

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is likely to vote on masking guidelines for the coming school year at a meeting on Wednesday.

The 2021-22 school year will begin on Aug. 23.

Scheduled for 5:30 p.m., at the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road, the special called meeting will include a period for public comments. After a return-to-school update from Superintendent Tricia McManus, the school board is expected to vote on masking guidelines, according to the agenda.

The board had not been scheduled to meet until Aug. 10, but McManus said earlier this month that she wanted the new protocols in place by the end of July.

Teachers report to work Aug. 16.

When the 2020-21 school year ended in June, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had declined to around 350 a day, and there was hope that some students and staff members wouldn't have to start the new year wearing masks indoors. However, the highly transmissible delta variant, coupled with a sluggish vaccine rate, has fueled a surge in new cases, with daily cases now regularly eclipsing 1,000. Friday's case-count of 2,133 cases was the highest in four months.

Most of the cases involve unvaccinated people.