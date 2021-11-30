School board extends mask mandate; next vote in two weeks

Students and staff members must continue to wear masks indoors, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education said at a special called meeting on Tuesday.
The board voted 6-3 to approve Superintendent Tricia McManus' recommendation to continue a mask mandate that has been in place since the start of the school year.
The school board will vote again on the mandate on Dec. 14.
North Carolina law requires all school districts to hold monthly votes on masking. The local school district started the year with universal masking for staff and students inside school buildings.
The school board also approved an exception to the indoor masking policy. Students in the performing arts will be allowed to go without masks during performances, such as plays, musicals, concerts and dance recitals. The school district had previously lifted the mask mandate for athletes in indoor sports who are actively engaged in competition. Students on the bench or in a locker room must still mask.
At the school board's last meeting, Molly Harwell, a dance teacher at Reagan High School, asked McManus and the school board to extend that policy to the performing arts. McManus said after the meeting that Harwell had a valid point.
Some school districts, including Davie County Schools, started the school year with mandatory masking but have now gone to optional masking.
In each of the past two months, the local school board has voted to keep students and staff masked. The voting followed the same pattern as previous months with Andrea Bramer, Malishai Woodbury, Elisabeth Motsinger, Deanna Kaplan, Marilyn Parker and Alex Bohannon voting to continue masking. Dana Caudill Jones, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes voted against the recommendation.
Calvert-Hayes' motion to make masks optional failed.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, each recommended the mask mandate continue, citing the rising number of infections and the coming holidays.
The number of positive cases in Forsyth County over a 14-day period from Nov. 6 to Nov. 20 increased by 32%. The county's level of transmission remains high.
“As I’ve said before, a mild case of COVID in a child can be deadly for a parent or grandparent or anyone who is immune-compromised,” Swift said at a media conference earlier Tuesday.
Ohl said that until vaccination rates get higher, masking is the smartest way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"For the classroom, let’s just stay masked, it’s the right thing to do," he said.
Ohl also said that students going without a mask while performing should not create a lot of problems. Choirs, he said, might want to think about spacing. Indoor athletics is riskier, he said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has encouraged school districts to keep staff and students masked while indoors.
Several people spoke against the mandate, with some saying the masks are damaging children. Others brought up next year's election.
"If you continue to vote as you have the last four months, you will be voted out in November, 2022," Laura Lester said.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed confidence during Tuesday’s COVID-19 news conference that students will be able to remain in school even with the omicron variant’s likely arrival in North Carolina.
“We don’t anticipate any additional restrictions at this point,” Cooper said.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, "many experts believe it is already here. There is no need for alarm, but the time for vaccination is here” for students.
Swift said Tuesday that 5,157 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 15% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there were 250 children in that age range who were fully vaccinated.
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.
