School board extends mask mandate; next vote in two weeks

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has encouraged school districts to keep staff and students masked while indoors.

Several people spoke against the mandate, with some saying the masks are damaging children. Others brought up next year's election.

"If you continue to vote as you have the last four months, you will be voted out in November, 2022," Laura Lester said.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed confidence during Tuesday’s COVID-19 news conference that students will be able to remain in school even with the omicron variant’s likely arrival in North Carolina.

“We don’t anticipate any additional restrictions at this point,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that while there is no official confirmation of the omicron in North Carolina, "many experts believe it is already here. There is no need for alarm, but the time for vaccination is here” for students.

Swift said Tuesday that 5,157 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 15% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.