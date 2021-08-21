 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school
0 Comments
alert featured

School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Davidson County Board of Education is expected to talk about masking at a special called meeting on Monday.

Though the agenda was not posted as of Saturday afternoon, it seems likely that the board will discuss moving from optional masking to indoors masking for all staff and students.

The school district's COVID-19 dashboard posted on Friday showed 58 positive cases among students and 31 among staff members for the week Aug. 16-20. In addition, 373 students and 18 staff members will be required to quarantine. 

East Davidson High School was hit particularly hard with seven staff members and 10 students testing positive for the virus, resulting in 33 students in quarantine.

At Central Davidson High School, 78 students will be required to quarantine. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school board voted on Aug. 2 to make masking optional.

Several school districts in the state have reversed their masking stance, switching from optional to mandatory with the number of positive cases skyrocketing. Last week, Davie County Schools decided it will start with mandatory masking when its school year begins on Tuesday. School districts in Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes counties remain mask-optional. 

Davidson County Schools' first day of school was Monday. 

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that students and staff wear masks indoors. 

According to data compiled by the education website, Education NC, 11% of 12-17 year-olds are fully vaccinated in Davidson County.

Monday's meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Davis-Townsend Elementary School in Lexington. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News