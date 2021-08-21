School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school

The Davidson County Board of Education is expected to talk about masking at a special called meeting on Monday.

Though the agenda was not posted as of Saturday afternoon, it seems likely that the board will discuss moving from optional masking to indoors masking for all staff and students.

The school district's COVID-19 dashboard posted on Friday showed 58 positive cases among students and 31 among staff members for the week Aug. 16-20. In addition, 373 students and 18 staff members will be required to quarantine.

East Davidson High School was hit particularly hard with seven staff members and 10 students testing positive for the virus, resulting in 33 students in quarantine.

At Central Davidson High School, 78 students will be required to quarantine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school board voted on Aug. 2 to make masking optional.

Several school districts in the state have reversed their masking stance, switching from optional to mandatory with the number of positive cases skyrocketing. Last week, Davie County Schools decided it will start with mandatory masking when its school year begins on Tuesday. School districts in Stokes, Yadkin and Wilkes counties remain mask-optional.