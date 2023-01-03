School board members will be sworn in on Thursday

Nearly two months after they were elected, nine members of the new school board will take their oaths of office at a meeting on Thursday.

Shortly after, the board will elect new officers.

The new board will have three incumbents — Democrats Alex Bohannon and Deanna Kaplan and Republican Leah Crowley — and six newcomers — Republicans Susan Miller, Steve Wood and Robert Barr and Democrats Trevonia Brown-Gaither, Sabrina Coone and Richard Watts.

Kaplan, the current board chairwoman, said last month that she is looking forward to working with the new board.

"I'm thrilled with the makeup of the new board," she said. "It's an incredibly diverse board, and everyone brings a unique talent."

The swearing-in ceremony was delayed by a month because of a protest filed by a group of Republican residents who complained that the procedures used by election workers to shut down voting tabulators and deliver the election results on election night had the potential to create a security breach.

The local elections board dismissed the protest 3-2 on a party-line vote with Democrats in the majority.

The state board of elections rejected an appeal, and the Wake County Superior Court did not act on the state board's decision.

Earlier on Thursday, new board members will meet for an orientation session. No action is expected.

The school board meeting on Thursday will be the first since Nov. 15. It meets again for a regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 10.

Reporter Wesley Young contributed to this story.