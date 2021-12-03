School board members with longest tenure won't run again

Two stalwarts on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will not run for re-election next year.
Dana Caudill Jones, a Republican who was elected in 2014, and Elisabeth Motsinger, a Democrat who was elected in 2006, said they will not file to run in the 2022 election. The filing period opens on Dec. 6 and ends Dec. 17.
The terms of all nine school board members will end in 2022. The school board election is a partisan race, with each member serving four-year terms. There are currently five Democrats and four Republicans on the board.
In addition to Jones and Motsinger, Marilyn Parker said tshe will not file for election.
"I've retired from my day job, and I'm kind of ready to be retired from any major commitments," said Parker, who was appointed to fill the seat of Lori Goins Clark, who resigned in 2019. Parker is a Republican representing District 2, which covers a large area outside of the county's urban core.
Current board members Leah Crowley and Deanna Kaplan said Friday that they plan to run for reelection.
Crowley, a Republican from District 2, said in a statement that she is excited to seek a second term.
"Now more than ever, we need committed board members who value our families, our community, high-quality education and safe environments in which to thrive," she said.
Kaplan, a Democrat at-large board member, is also seeking her second term.
"The last two years have been very difficult. There's so much more to be done to make sure our kids not only catch up but excel going forward," Kaplan said in a statement. "I want to continue to make sure we use all of our tools we have to make the best decisions for all of our kids."
Board members Andrea Bramer, Alex Bohannon, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Malishai Woodbury did not immediately return messages on their plans.
Motsinger said she wants to put all of her focus on taking care of a family member.
"I'm a caretaker at this point," she said. "Sixteen years is a good long run. I love the school district with all my heart, and I am grateful for my time as a school board member."
Motsinger is a Democrat who is one of three at-large board members. She has run unsuccessfully for the N.C. House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives.
Her focus on caring for her family member has not allowed her to think ahead to possible future runs.
"I have no clarity on what comes next," Motsinger said. "I'm single-focused."
A former alderman for the town of Kernersville, Jones represents District 2. She served as chairwoman of the school board from 2015 until 2018.
Jones said her decision not to run again honors a commitment she made to serve no more than two terms.
"I don't think you're effective in any office when you stay there forever," she said.
Jones said she also believes the board benefits from having parents of school children among its members. When she first ran in 2014, her son was a middle-school student, which allowed her to stay in the thick of what was going on through such things as attending events and talking with other parents.
"Not that every board member needs to be a parent, but I do feel like board members who are also parents bring perspective to the group," she said.
Jones hasn't ruled out running for office again if the right opportunity presents itself.
"It would have to be the right office, and I'd have to feel like I could contribute to the greater good by serving in that seat," she said.
336-727-7420