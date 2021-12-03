School board members with longest tenure won't run again

Kaplan, a Democrat at-large board member, is also seeking her second term.

"The last two years have been very difficult. There's so much more to be done to make sure our kids not only catch up but excel going forward," Kaplan said in a statement. "I want to continue to make sure we use all of our tools we have to make the best decisions for all of our kids."

Board members Andrea Bramer, Alex Bohannon, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Malishai Woodbury did not immediately return messages on their plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motsinger said she wants to put all of her focus on taking care of a family member.

"I'm a caretaker at this point," she said. "Sixteen years is a good long run. I love the school district with all my heart, and I am grateful for my time as a school board member."

Motsinger is a Democrat who is one of three at-large board members. She has run unsuccessfully for the N.C. House of Representatives and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Her focus on caring for her family member has not allowed her to think ahead to possible future runs.

"I have no clarity on what comes next," Motsinger said. "I'm single-focused."