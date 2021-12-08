School board names new chair; Kaplan will succeed Woodbury

"Our board members are amazing, and collectively we are going to do great things," Kaplan said.

Woodbury led the school board during an unprecedented time. Plans on reopening schools were in flux last year as school officials grappled with the logistics of keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19 and the challenges of online learning. Over the last few months, she presided over the school board as it decided on the district's mask mandate, a vote that the state requires school boards to take each month.

Aware of the deep divide in the community over masking and other issues related to COVID-19, Woodbury always asked people to be considerate and kind when addressing the board. At least a few people were escorted out when they did not abide by the rules. For the most part, local school board meetings have remained orderly.

Woodbury wiped away tears at Tuesday's meeting as she talked about her role on the board.

"I believe it is a right to learn but it is a privilege to serve, and it has been a privilege and an honor to be the first African-American chair of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education," she said.