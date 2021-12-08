School board names new chair; Kaplan will succeed Woodbury

Deanna Kaplan is the new chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
The board voted 8-0 at its meeting on Tuesday for Kaplan to succeed Malishai Woodbury, who had been chairwoman since 2019. Woodbury was the first Black woman to serve as the school board chairwoman. Elisabeth Motsinger, who had nominated Alex Bohannon, abstained. Bohannon asked to be withdrawn from consideration.
Both Kaplan and Woodbury are Democrats. The Democrats hold a 5-4 advantage on the board. Republican Lida Calvert-Hayes was voted to continue as vice-chairwoman.
The nominations opened with Republican Dana Caudill Jones making a motion for Woodbury to continue as chairwoman, but Woodbury declined, citing the need to focus on finishing her doctorate degree. Woodbury then nominated Kaplan.
Kaplan said Wednesday that she is honored to be in the position.
"I'm just over-the-moon excited," said Kaplan, whose five children graduated from Reynolds High School. Kaplan, who regularly volunteers and mentors in the school system, is married to Forsyth County Commissioner Ted Kaplan.
Kaplan said she looks forward to learning more about the role of chairwoman, which entails controlling the flow of meetings and keeping in close communication with Superintendent Tricia McManus and fellow board members.
"Our board members are amazing, and collectively we are going to do great things," Kaplan said.
Woodbury led the school board during an unprecedented time. Plans on reopening schools were in flux last year as school officials grappled with the logistics of keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19 and the challenges of online learning. Over the last few months, she presided over the school board as it decided on the district's mask mandate, a vote that the state requires school boards to take each month.
Aware of the deep divide in the community over masking and other issues related to COVID-19, Woodbury always asked people to be considerate and kind when addressing the board. At least a few people were escorted out when they did not abide by the rules. For the most part, local school board meetings have remained orderly.
Woodbury wiped away tears at Tuesday's meeting as she talked about her role on the board.
"I believe it is a right to learn but it is a privilege to serve, and it has been a privilege and an honor to be the first African-American chair of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education," she said.
Kaplan was elected as an at-large representative in 2018. She has already filed to run in the 2022 election.
