School board OKs smaller raises for teachers; hears their frustration at district's $16 million miscalculation

The teachers and others speaking to the school board checked their anger with several saying that it was a time to extend grace.

“I do not look for retribution,” said Jenny Easter, a teacher at Vienna Elementary School “In some weird way, I feel my teacher sympathy coming out for the people in finance and payroll only because I know they are just as understaffed and rushed to make things happen too quickly.”

Gillus was apologetic for the error, saying that the staff acted too quickly to complete a revised salary schedule in time for the school board’s Dec. 14 meeting.

“When the error was discovered, we did what was fiscally responsible. We are truly sorry, and I mean truly sorry,” Gillus said. “I literally hit the floor when I found out this error was made. I was devastated.”

McManus also apologized, saying the original salary increase was a “bright light” in a difficult year.

“To stand before you and even suggest that we dim that light is something I have no desire to do, but I’ve also been told that you have to make sure whatever you put in salary is recurring, and you have to do it every year,” she said.