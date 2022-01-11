School board OKs smaller raises for teachers; hears their frustration at district's $16 million miscalculation

Before a packed room of teachers, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved on Tuesday a salary increase for certified employees that falls short of the raise that was promised to them in December.
Instead of an average annual supplement of $3,800 for certified employees, which include teachers, the new salary supplement will be $1,800.
A $16 million miscalculation forced the school district to walk back a generous raise that the board approved in December, forcing district officials to scramble to find ways to compensate teachers.
Superintendent Tricia McManus, who announced the mistake to teachers in an automated call on Thursday, promised teachers and others impacted by the error that Tuesday’s increase is just the beginning.
“We will do everything in our power, night and day, to build back the trust we have lost, and I can promise you that,” McManus said.
Chief Financial Officer Andrea Gillus said she would do her best to “squeeze every nickel out of this budget” to raise salaries of certified and classified employees.
In addition to the supplement boost, teachers are likely to get a new round of bonuses totaling $3,000, paid in $1,500 increments in February and April, pending approval from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and the local school board. The bonuses come from federal COVID relief.
“The revised schedule is not as high, but it is sustainable given the local funds we have available,” Gillus said.
The increase in supplements will cost about $10 million with the bulk coming from the local sales tax and recurring funding from the county.
Before the presentation, one teacher after another told the school board and McManus that the pay raise would have given them a much-needed lift during a difficult period in public education brought on by the pandemic. Besides the financial bump, the salary increase that was approved in December made teachers feel appreciated during a time of low morale.
“I’ve never worked harder, been more micromanaged and made less money, and truthfully, I thought about resigning over Christmas, then I heard about the raise,” said Jennifer Lockert, a teacher at Whitaker Elementary School.
The automated call from McManus left many teachers deflated. A few teachers talked about the erosion of trust that came with the announcement.
“What happens when we don’t honor our word? We lose trust,” said Jill Evans, a teacher. “Lots of relationships have been broken because of loss of trust. So with that said, you all know what to do. You must honor the increase with the local supplement.”
The teachers and others speaking to the school board checked their anger with several saying that it was a time to extend grace.
“I do not look for retribution,” said Jenny Easter, a teacher at Vienna Elementary School “In some weird way, I feel my teacher sympathy coming out for the people in finance and payroll only because I know they are just as understaffed and rushed to make things happen too quickly.”
Gillus was apologetic for the error, saying that the staff acted too quickly to complete a revised salary schedule in time for the school board’s Dec. 14 meeting.
“When the error was discovered, we did what was fiscally responsible. We are truly sorry, and I mean truly sorry,” Gillus said. “I literally hit the floor when I found out this error was made. I was devastated.”
McManus also apologized, saying the original salary increase was a “bright light” in a difficult year.
“To stand before you and even suggest that we dim that light is something I have no desire to do, but I’ve also been told that you have to make sure whatever you put in salary is recurring, and you have to do it every year,” she said.
School board member Alex Bohannon said the school district needs to double-down on efforts to advocate for better teacher pay, which is set by the state.
Tripp Jeffers, a teacher at Parkland High School, said he was satisfied with what he heard at the meeting.
“I feel like they did what they could given the budgetary constraints,” he said. “That doesn’t mitigate the sting entirely but it’s a beginning with a promise of more effort. And that’s a good thing.”
