School board race widens in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

The pool of candidates running for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education continues to expand.

On Tuesday, Tabitha Hackett of Winston-Salem filed to run as a Republican seeking an at-large seat on the nine-member board.

The filing period opened Monday and continues until Dec. 17. All nine seats on the board are open.

Current board members Dana Caudill Jones, Elisabeth Motsinger and Marilyn Parker have all said they will not run for re-election. Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury and Andrea Bramer have not filed or returned messages about their plans.

Incumbents Alex Bohannon, Leah Crowley, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Deanna Kaplan have filed for re-election. The primary is March 8.

Hackett joins a field of challengers that includes Richard Watts Jr., and Sabrina Coone-Godfrey, both Democrats seeking an at-large seat; and Susan Miller, a Republican seeking a seat representing District 2, which covers the area outside the county's urban core.

So far, Bohannon is the only person who has filed to run in District 1, which covers the urban core.