School board race will have 27 candidates

Twenty-seven people, including four incumbents and one former school board member, have filed to run for nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

The filing period ended Friday.

Here's the breakdown on what the field will look like for the May 17 primary elections:

District 1

Two board members serve District 1, which covers much of the county's urban core. Currently, Malishai Woodbury and Alex Bohannon represent the district. Woodbury has decided to run for Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and Bohannon, a Democrat, is seeking his first full term. He was appointed last year to fill the term of Barbara Burke, who won a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.

Besides Bohannon, the field includes four other Democrats: Chenita Barber Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Tarsha Shore.

District 2