School board race will have 27 candidates

Twenty-seven people, including four incumbents and one former school board member, have filed to run for nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
The filing period ended Friday.
Here's the breakdown on what the field will look like for the May 17 primary elections:
District 1
Two board members serve District 1, which covers much of the county's urban core. Currently, Malishai Woodbury and Alex Bohannon represent the district. Woodbury has decided to run for Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and Bohannon, a Democrat, is seeking his first full term. He was appointed last year to fill the term of Barbara Burke, who won a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.
Besides Bohannon, the field includes four other Democrats: Chenita Barber Johnson, Ricky Johnson, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Tarsha Shore.
District 2
Covering the entirety of the county outside of District 1, District 2 is represented by four school board members. Currently those members are Republicans Dana Caudill Jones, Marilyn Parker, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert-Hayes. Jones and Parker are stepping aside after their terms, while Crowley and Calvert-Hayes have filed for re-election.
They will be joined in the field by Republicans Susan Miller, Stan Elrod, Jimmie Boyd, Jason Lucero, Holly Pegram, Yvonne Williams, Steve Wood and Robert Barr. Barr lost a reelection bid in 2018 after serving one term.
Jennifer Castillo is the lone Democrat running in District 2.
At-large
Three at-large board members represent the entire county. Democrats Elisabeth Motsinger, Deanna Kaplan and Andrea Bramer are the current at-large members. Of those three, Kaplan, the current chairwoman of the school board, is the only one running for re-election.
Richard Watts, Sabrina Coone-Godfrey and Kimberly Stone round out the Democratic ticket.
The seven Republicans who have filed are Tabitha Hackett, Sarah Absher, Millie Williams, Michael Hardman, Carolyn Albright, Allen Daniel and Robert Capizzi.
