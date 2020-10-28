School board sent Don Martin a draft contract for interim superintendent job, according to letter

Woodbury did not return a text message asking for an update on the timeline.

It’s unclear whether deputy superintendent Tricia McManus is being considered for the job. She began working in the district in June after serving as an assistant superintendent for a large district in Florida.

Filling the superintendent’s post could take three to six months, according to a timeline that school attorney Dionne Jenkins presented to the school board on Tuesday.

In the letter to commissioners, Martin said he asked the N.C. Superintendents Association to review the draft contract. He has also talked with UNC’s School of Government about ethical violations. County commissioners provide millions of dollars in funding to the school system.

“If the school board officially acted to hire me and I accepted,” Martin wrote, “I would ask you for a leave of absence for three months.”

Martin quoted a statute in the letter that says county officials may obtain leave of absences with the consent of the board of commissioners. He would not receive his commissioner’s salary during that period.