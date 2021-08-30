School board to consider upgrades at Reynolds, Prep and Parkland. Plan includes practice field at Reynolds next to Hanes Park

The field would be graded and turfed in a way so that Reynolds could play some field hockey or soccer games there, Walker said.

"It will take some pressure off Hanes Park," he said.

The timing of the request bothers some school board members because the school district is in the process of hiring a firm to conduct a months' long audit of its facilities, including athletic facilities, playgrounds and classrooms. The audit would then act as a guide for the school district as it prioritizes future capital improvement projects. The cost of the audit has not been established nor has a funding source.

"It feels to me very hard to get my head around, 'Let's go find out what our priorities are,' and we decided what the priorities are," Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board Member Alex Bohannon said he is bothered that the athletics' upgrades are being prioritized over other improvement needs.

"I have been in schools that have facility needs but nobody is standing up here championing the needs of those schools," he said. "There's just a lot of need, and we haven't identified how stuff is going to be paid for."

Walker offered one reason why the school district might want to act sooner rather than wait for the facilities audit.