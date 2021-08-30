School board to consider upgrades at Reynolds, Prep and Parkland. Plan includes practice field at Reynolds next to Hanes Park

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is expected to soon vote on whether to direct school officials to find money to pay for athletics upgrades at three schools, including a practice field adjacent to Hanes Park for teams at Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School.
The school board's Building and Grounds Committee recommended the full school board vote on the issue at its work session earlier this month. It did not come up before the school board at its recent meeting.
Besides a practice field for Reynolds and Wiley, the upgrades would include an asphalt track, bleachers and a scoreboard at Winston-Salem Prep and lights, bleachers and a baseball press box at Parkland. The entire package of projects would cost about $3.5 million, Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations, told the committee.
The practice field project at Reynolds would include a 200-by-400-foot field, an underground storm water system and lights so teams could practice after dark. It would be built on land that has been identified as a possible site for a football stadium for the Demons, who share a football field with Parkland at Deaton-Thompson Stadium off Clemmonsville Road.
Putting the practice field there doesn't necessarily mean that a stadium will be built on the site, but it does give Reynolds access to much-needed on-campus practice fields. Currently, teams spread out across the county to practice or use parts of Hanes Park, which has led to occasional tension between park-goers and the school.
The field would be graded and turfed in a way so that Reynolds could play some field hockey or soccer games there, Walker said.
"It will take some pressure off Hanes Park," he said.
The timing of the request bothers some school board members because the school district is in the process of hiring a firm to conduct a months' long audit of its facilities, including athletic facilities, playgrounds and classrooms. The audit would then act as a guide for the school district as it prioritizes future capital improvement projects. The cost of the audit has not been established nor has a funding source.
"It feels to me very hard to get my head around, 'Let's go find out what our priorities are,' and we decided what the priorities are," Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said.
Board Member Alex Bohannon said he is bothered that the athletics' upgrades are being prioritized over other improvement needs.
"I have been in schools that have facility needs but nobody is standing up here championing the needs of those schools," he said. "There's just a lot of need, and we haven't identified how stuff is going to be paid for."
Walker offered one reason why the school district might want to act sooner rather than wait for the facilities audit.
A construction crew that is building a new gym at Wiley is using the proposed practice field as a staging area for its equipment. Once it finishes the project near the end of this year, it plans to grade the staging area and turn it into an open space, one without irrigation or storm water measures in place.
The school district estimates that it could save thousands of dollars if it paid the crew already on site to build a higher quality field, with irrigation, sod and an underground storm water system that could catch run-off from Northwest Boulevard.
Such a field would be suitable for athletics and similar to practice fields at other schools.
If the space remains an open grassy area, Reynolds teams could still use it, however, Walker said it wouldn't take long for 14 teams to tear up the grass.
"My approach is, if we're going to do it, let's make sure we protect the asset," Walker said. "I don't want to have a partial practice field and have 14 teams on it."
Walker said the district expects to save $500,000 from the Wiley Middle School project, and it has between $300,000 and $400,000 in other capital savings.
"As we go forward, we expect more savings," Walker said.
If approved by the school board, the district will hold on to these savings to put toward the projects at Reynolds, Prep and Parkland high schools.
