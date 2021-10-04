School board to talk safety, security. Workshop set for Thursday in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will hold a workshop with school district staff members on school safety and security on Thursday at 8 a.m., the school district announced Monday.

The board will meet in open session inside the auditorium in the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road.

School safety and security has become a pressing concern for the school district. In September alone, a student at Mount Tabor was fatally shot and five guns were found on four campuses — Mount Tabor, Reynolds and Parkland high schools and Paisley Middle School.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a press conference last month that the school district planned to hire a security consultant to review the district's security plans and make recommendations, however, that issue did not come before the school board at its meeting last week.

Thursday's meeting will be available on WS/FCS Cable2 (Spectrum viewers) or a link to the live broadcast can be found on the WS/FCS Cable2 webpage.

