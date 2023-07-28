The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet in a special session on Monday to consider approving the next phase of the athletics stadium at Reynolds High School.

Work at M. Douglas Crater Field and Stadium, as it has been christened, stalled around the first of the year, meaning it won't be ready for the 2023 football season, as school leaders had hoped.

School spokesman Brent Campbell and Nick Seeba, the school district's director of construction and facilities, told the Journal earlier this summer that construction crews discovered an issue with a stormwater system that travels under the Wiley Middle School bus lot and Northwest Boulevard and into the Buena Vista neighborhood, holding up work on the project.

The stadium is being built down the slope from the Wiley Middle School gym and Reynolds' auxiliary gym on district-owned property adjacent to Hanes Park.

The school district and Home Field Advantage, a nonprofit organization, are collaborating on the cost of the stadium. The school board previously approved spending $2.1 million to build a graded pad that is to become the playing field for teams at Reynolds and Wiley. It is not expected to provide any more funding.

According to Monday's meeting agenda, the school board will be asked to approve the installation of an underground water retention system, water and sewer lines. North State Water & Sewer will do the work for $968,345, according to its contract with Home Field Advantage. The work is expected to begin Monday and take an estimated 94 days.

The next phases of the stadium project will include the installation of a turf field, bleachers, a concession stand and restrooms, all of which are expected to be covered by Home Field Advantage, which has more than $3 million in available funds, according to the meeting agenda. The total construction was estimated to be $8 million in March, 2022.

Many athletes at Reynolds travel off campus for games and practices, creating a hardship for athletes who may not have reliable transportation. For instance, girls and boys soccer teams play at a field at Bolton Elementary School and the football team shares Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Clemmonsville Road with Parkland High School.

The project has had its detractors. Some neighbors say there isn’t enough parking on surrounding streets to accommodate football crowds. Others in the community say the school district has more pressing facilities’ needs.

The stadium will have a capacity of 2,500, making it much smaller than most 4-A high school stadiums. But it was the field the Reynolds community wanted, based on its proximity to both schools.

As it does each year, the school board did not have any regularly scheduled meetings in July. It was not scheduled to meet until Aug. 8 before the special meeting was called.

The school board will also consider approving an 18-month lease agreement with St. Peter's World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road, for $760,500. The school district plans to move students from Main Street Academy into a building on the church campus, part of a reshuffling needed to accommodate students at Philo-Hill Middle School.

Students at Philo-Hill, 410 Haverhill St., will go to school at Main Street, 2700 Main St., while their school undergoes a $41.8 million renovation that is part of the 2016 bond package that voters approved.

Main Street Academy has space for 800 students, more than enough to accommodate Philo-Hill’s 400 students.

The building at St. Peter's is 74,000-square-feet and was previously a charter school that accommodated 175 students. If the lease agreement is approved, the school will be ready for occupancy on Tuesday.

Monday's meeting will be at 9:30 a.m., at the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.

PHOTOS: Reynolds High School's on-campus athletic field construction stalls