Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants to start two new programs focused on students who are at the most risk of not graduating from high school.

One program, tentatively called Restore, Reset and Restart, would give students suspended from school a chance to go to the Fulton YMCA for the duration of their suspension and get instruction as well as mental health support before going back to their home schools.

The second program, to be called the Pathway Promise Program, would provide schooling from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Career Center, for students who may have dropped out and are a few credits shy of graduating or those at risk of dropping out because of something that may have happened in their lives to disrupt their education, such as a pregnancy or the need to work to support their family.

The school district had such a program — Forsyth Academy of Continuing Education or FACE — for a few years before disbanding it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs will be for the 2023-24 school year, pending approval of the school board, which is expected to vote on them on June 13. District leaders gave the board an overview of the programs at a workshop on the district’s new code of conduct on Tuesday.

The Restore, Reset and Restart program would be available for a maximum of 50 students in grades 6-12 who have been given out-of-school suspension as a disciplinary action. Through 165 days of this school year, out-of-school suspensions have resulted in more than 24,000 days of lost instruction time.

In the proposed format, students would get school help from two teachers on site.

“We’ll work with them from the standpoint of why they are out of school and suspended,” said Fredericca Stokes, the assistant superintendent of student services. “They’re not in the community. They’re in a safe environment.”

The Fulton YMCA has three classrooms and two offices available for the school district to use at no cost.

The school district will use $600,000 from a pot of money from the state for at-risk students to pay for staffing and other associated costs. As it was presented Tuesday, the district does not plan to provide transportation to the school.

However, several board members questioned whether it would be a success without it.

“When you look at this group of kids, this is going to be an issue,” said board member Robert Barr.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the district will figure it out. “You’ve given us a charge,” she said.

School leaders will select the suspended students who they think will benefit from the program, Stokes said.

Other school districts in Durham and Guilford counties have similar programs, she said.

The Pathway Promise Program would be for students who, for a variety of reasons, are struggling in a traditional school setting.

“These students are very bright but life happens or they don’t do well in large environments,” Stokes said.

The program would cap at 50 students for the first year. The staff would include six teachers, including an exceptional children’s teacher and a career and technical education teacher, as well as a school counselor and two assistant principals. It would be at the Career Center with classwork on Monday-Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. Fridays would be set aside for enrichment including college tours, job shadowing and speakers.

Transportation would be provided for this program.

Some school board members said they are concerned that they wouldn't find the staff for the program, considering the existing teaching shortage at its traditional schools.

McManus said the district could reach out specifically to retired teachers.

“These two programs to me seem very hopeful, that we're taking some steps in the right direction to address children that have the most needs,” Barr said.