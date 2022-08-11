School board will hold workshop on bonds

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will hold a workshop with district leaders on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of reallocating money from the $350 million bond that voters approved in 2016.

No action is expected at the workshop, which will be at 1 p.m., at the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.

At a workshop in June, school board members learned that some of the projects in the bond probably need to be delayed because of skyrocketing construction costs.

The sale of the bonds will fall about $34 million short of covering all the work on the project list, the board learned in June.

Of the eight remaining projects on the list, two are most at risk for postponement, according to Darrell Walker, the chief of planning and construction for the school district.

Those projects are an addition at Ward Elementary School in southwest Forsyth County and a new middle school in the Smith Farm area, in the southeast part of the county.

Combined, those two projects were estimated to cost about $38 million, but with inflation factored in, the costs for the two projects has ballooned to about $47 million, according to school district figures from the June workshop.

Scratching those projects from the bond would leave the school district with a surplus of about $12.8 million.

At the time the project list was assembled, school district leaders were set on addressing expected enrollment surges in the southern half of the county.

But enrollment at Ward Elementary has not grown as expected, Walker told the school board in June.

The district budgeted for a 6.4% inflation rate and did not foresee that inflation would reach 9.1%. Inflation has dipped slightly, to 8.5%, since the June meeting.

The school board is expected to soon decide which projects will be delayed. The Forsyth County commissioners, who finance school construction projects, will have final approval, Walker said.