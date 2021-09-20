School committee recommends new practice field at Reynolds, near Hanes Park

A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted last week to recommend the district spend $1.7 million on improvements to athletic facilities including a practice field at Reynolds High School adjacent to Hanes Park.

The school board is expected to vote on the recommendation at its next meeting Sept. 28.

If approved, the improvements would bring some relief to athletes at Reynolds who travel off-campus for games and practices because of a lack of on-campus facilities.

The proposed practice field at Reynolds would be 200-by-400 feet, enough for two teams to conceivably practice at the same time. The field would include lights, benches, football goals, a high-quality turf and irrigation.

The site, near the new Wiley Middle School gym, has been identified as a possible home for a new football stadium for Reynolds, which plays its home games at Deaton-Thompson Stadium off Clemmonsville Road.

Some people in the Reynolds community have pushed for years for the high school to have an on-campus football stadium. However, that has been met with resistance from some people in the surrounding neighborhood who say there isn't enough parking in the area to accommodate football crowds.