School district calls on community volunteers to help with reading proficiency

Paula Wilkins has seen how support from the community can help schools transform students. She was named principal at Cook Elementary School in 2016 shortly after it was named the lowest-performing elementary school in the state. Volunteers played a crucial role in helping the school steadily increase its scores, particularly in reading and science, said Wilkins.

Wilkins is now the executive director of Project Impact, an organization that partners with the school district to improve early childhood education.

“You can’t just make traction within the walls of the building,” said Wilkins. “My philosophy was how do you let the community in? I believe that was a huge part of our transformation. When people came to visit, they couldn’t tell who was a TA (teaching assistant) and who was a volunteer. We didn’t always have the staffing capacity to address needs.”

Wilkins has been out in the community talking with different groups about the initiative, trying to get more volunteers to work in a program that she said can change a life.

Hagerty said he felt a quick connection with his student at Kimberley Park. Beyond that one-to-one connection with a struggling reader, Hagerty sees big-picture implications for improving literacy.