School district calls on community volunteers to help with reading proficiency

A few times a week, Thomas Hagerty visits with a first-grade student at Kimberley Park Elementary School to sound out letters and help him recognize words.
Observers would say that Hagerty is teaching the child to read.
But Hagerty sees something bigger going on.
“There’s magic in it,” he said.
The boy is quiet but quick to learn.
“He’s a universe of potential. Right now, he’s a quiet universe, but I suspect there’s a supernova in there among the galaxies,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty, a retiree who moved to Winston-Salem in 2019, is one of nearly 180 people in the Reading Warriors program, a community-wide initiative that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools launched earlier this fall.
The program is a call for county residents to help the school district reach a lofty goal it set at the beginning of the school year — to get 90% of third-graders at all of its schools reading at or above grade level by 2025. The state says students who can reach that level are proficient.
School district leaders recognize that they have set a high bar.
“We know the historical data,” Superintendent Tricia McManus told the school board last month. “And we are here to change it.”
That data shows that the district will need to make a monumental leap to reach its goal.
Over the last several years, the number of third-graders reading at or above grade levels has been as high as 58% in 2013-14 and as low as 51.6% in 2017-18.
Reading scores across the country plummeted in 2020-21, a devastating byproduct of the pandemic-fueled disruption to learning.
Locally, third-grade reading scores dropped 13% to 39.3% proficiency among all third-graders. The reading levels varied widely by school. In several schools, fewer than 20% of third-graders were proficient.
The “90 by ‘25” goal that the district has set applies to each school, instead of across the district.
“It’s a huge goal,” acknowledged Nicolette Grant, the district’s chief academic officer. “It’s about putting all the right pieces together at the same time and getting schools and community to work together. We need their help. We can’t do it alone.”
The Reading Warriors program is focusing on kindergarten and first-graders, with the hope that when they are in third grade by 2025, they will have developed a level of reading comprehension that will make them proficient.
Being proficient at that grade paves the way for future success in school, Grant said.
“If you’re not successful by third grade, you will struggle for years to come,” she said. “The transition from learning to read to reading to learn is really a pivotal moment.”
According to the Children’s Reading Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Washington state, 85% of school curriculum is taught by reading. About 75% of third-graders struggling to read won’t ever catch up, the foundation said.
Volunteers in the Reading Warriors program receive training that lines up with what their teachers are teaching in the classroom, and they document their child’s progress for teachers to review.
In other words, volunteers are doing more than just reading stories to children.
Volunteers go through about four hours of self-paced, online training if they want to tutor kindergarten students and 12 hours for first-graders.
Once training is completed, volunteers are paired with either two kindergarteners or one first-grader at one of 19 participating elementary schools.
Reading Warriors are asked to visit with their student for 30 minutes, two times a week, with a goal of meeting 50 times.
The school district hopes to get 800 volunteers to serve 1,020 students.
Paula Wilkins has seen how support from the community can help schools transform students. She was named principal at Cook Elementary School in 2016 shortly after it was named the lowest-performing elementary school in the state. Volunteers played a crucial role in helping the school steadily increase its scores, particularly in reading and science, said Wilkins.
Wilkins is now the executive director of Project Impact, an organization that partners with the school district to improve early childhood education.
“You can’t just make traction within the walls of the building,” said Wilkins. “My philosophy was how do you let the community in? I believe that was a huge part of our transformation. When people came to visit, they couldn’t tell who was a TA (teaching assistant) and who was a volunteer. We didn’t always have the staffing capacity to address needs.”
Wilkins has been out in the community talking with different groups about the initiative, trying to get more volunteers to work in a program that she said can change a life.
Hagerty said he felt a quick connection with his student at Kimberley Park. Beyond that one-to-one connection with a struggling reader, Hagerty sees big-picture implications for improving literacy.
“As the world becomes more complex, reading will become even more vital,” said Hagerty, who is retired from industry and teaching. “Video communication is often useful and fun, but civilizations are built on words.”
