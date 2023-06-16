Each school year, students go missing from the rolls of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the district beefed up its efforts to find these students by hiring an outside agency, Teach Tech U, to help them search for 1,000 students who stopped going to class in the previous school year and had yet to show up for the new year.

Through calls, knocking on doors, talking to neighbors and other means, the school staff and Teach Tech U were able to find the whereabouts of all but 96 students. Of the 1,000 students, 273 re-engaged in school by the 20th day of the 2022-23 school year and 727 were counted as drop outs, said Fredericca Stokes, the assistant superintendent of student services for the school district.

North Carolina counts students as dropouts if they have missed the first 20 days of school.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district had 630 high-school dropouts, which is up from the 2020-21 school year when there were 443 high-school dropouts, Stokes said.

The district’s most recent dropout rate is 3.6% compared with 2.7% in 2020-21. In 2018-19, the most recent year not affected by COVID-19, the dropout rate was 3%.

The state dropout rate for the 2021-22 school year was 2.25%, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s annual report released in March.

Stokes said COVID-19 continues to impact students. In some cases, students went as much as 1½ years without stepping inside a school building.

“It’s about getting students in school and engaged every single day,” Stokes said.

The district learned that students dropped out of school for a number of reasons, including the need to go to work to support their families.

The school district used a $382,300 grant from the state to hire Teach Tech U to help them find the missing students. Stokes said there is enough money left in the grant to use Teach Tech U for another year.

“Good attendance practices are what we’re really focused on for the next year,” she said.