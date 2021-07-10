School district launches new effort to reduce the racial discipline gap

"I've been seeing this data for years, so I'm very confused that we are repeatedly collecting the data," she said. "We have so much of this knowledge already. We have so much of this data, but we haven't had the will as a district to take this on."

Deputy Superintendent Jesse Pratt told Motsinger he agreed with her.

"The biggest difference is that we're trying to do this strategically," he said.

Some schools within the district are taking innovative approaches to discipline, Superintendent Tricia McManus said. For instance, the school district has partnered with Triad Restorative Justice to launch an initiative at Reagan and Carver high schools to build relationships among students, administrators and school resource officers.

The revisions will be a systemwide overhaul that will look at the code of conduct through a lens of equity, said Effie McMillian, the district's executive director of equity, access and acceleration.

Some of the policies in the code of conduct date to 2009, she said.