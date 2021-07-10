School district launches new effort to reduce the racial discipline gap

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Black students were five times more likely than white students to get suspended and Black students with a disability were three times more likely to get suspended than other students with a disability between 2017-19.
Those data sets, along with others, confirm what most people in the school district have long known — Black students are disciplined at a disproportionately higher rate than whites and other ethnic groups, an issue that's seen in school districts across the country.
The punishment, which frequently includes out-of-school suspension, has far-reaching consequences, including lost instruction time that can lead to poor grades, students dropping out of school and an increased chance of winding up in prison, local school leaders say.
According to a study by The Civil Rights Project at UCLA, Black students in North Carolina lost 121 more days of instruction than their white peers in 2015-16.
In the local district, there were 9,000 incidents of students receiving out-of-school suspension, the most common disciplinary action between the years of 2017-2019, according to Nathan Craver, the executive director of strategic and school improvement planning.
School board member Alex Bohannon said discipline measures taken at school can create long-term damage.
"It's a lot more insidious and subtle than I think people think," he said. "The immediate result is that students feel as if they've been treated unfairly. But you also tend to see a lot of recidivism. When you treat a child like a criminal, you can't be surprised when they become a criminal. It limits the children's view of what they can become."
With these outcomes in mind, the school system has recently begun revising its student code of conduct, a year-long process that will include a deep-dive into years of data and practices, a task force of stakeholders including community members, staff training and the launch of a new student code by the start of August 2022.
In April, the school board approved a $198,000 contract with Engaging Schools, a nonprofit organization based in Cambridge, Mass. The group has worked with school districts in Syracuse, N.Y., Chicago, Chapel Hill and Charlotte.
The group will be working in tandem with the school district to develop a comprehensive plan to end what is commonly called the "discipline gap."
In its presentation to the board, district leaders acknowledged that past attempts to address the disparity in discipline have failed to gain traction.
Elisabeth Motsinger, who has been on the school board for 14 years, questioned the need to look for help outside the district.
"I've been seeing this data for years, so I'm very confused that we are repeatedly collecting the data," she said. "We have so much of this knowledge already. We have so much of this data, but we haven't had the will as a district to take this on."
Deputy Superintendent Jesse Pratt told Motsinger he agreed with her.
"The biggest difference is that we're trying to do this strategically," he said.
Some schools within the district are taking innovative approaches to discipline, Superintendent Tricia McManus said. For instance, the school district has partnered with Triad Restorative Justice to launch an initiative at Reagan and Carver high schools to build relationships among students, administrators and school resource officers.
The revisions will be a systemwide overhaul that will look at the code of conduct through a lens of equity, said Effie McMillian, the district's executive director of equity, access and acceleration.
Some of the policies in the code of conduct date to 2009, she said.
"If we don't make these changes, if we don't have buy-in not only from the district but the community, if we don't have common language and standardized practices, we'll continue to be in the same cycle over and over again, which is where we are right now," McMillian said. "What Engaging Schools can do for us is the heavy lift ... and give us a real process that has been tried-and-true in other places so that we can develop a code that can help us shift course from where we are right now."
Discussions within the district and the community prompted school leaders to look into its code of conduct, Pratt said. Years ago, schools had more of a "zero tolerance" mindset, with mandatory punishment and penalties.
The new code of conduct, Pratt said, will not be about punishing kids as much as supporting them and teaching them correct behavior while establishing a set of expectations.
"We work with young people, and they will make mistakes," Pratt said. "We want to make sure there's a peer-level support system."
Engaging Schools has already begun the work of assessing the current code of conduct and will form a district task force to begin the job of revising the code in September.
"This, to me, will be the game-changer," McManus said about the latest effort to narrow the discipline gap. "It will not happen without schools' ideas and the community being on board."
