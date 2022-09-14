School district looking for 1,000 students not accounted for since start of the year

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants the public's help in finding some of the nearly 1,000 students who have not enrolled or engaged in school since the start of the school year on Aug. 29.

The school board recently approved spending about $382,000 on a contract with Teach Tech U to help locate the students. Federal COVID relief dollars are covering the cost of the contract.

Leaders with the district's Student Services staff and representatives from Teach Tech U will have a press conference on Thursday at Glenn High School to make the community aware of the issue and discuss ways it can help.

Last year, 532 students in K-12 either could not be accounted for during the first 20 days of the school year.

Fredricca Stokes, the assistant superintendent of Student Services, said the increase in "missing students" is one of the byproducts of the pandemic that have hit other school districts across the country.

"There are a host of reasons. For example, we know families moved due to parental job loss or illness and did not make us aware. They may have dropped out and then missed information about re-enrollment.” Stokes said in a news release. “We want these students back as we know being in school and finishing school is vitally important to their future success and ultimately the success of our community.”