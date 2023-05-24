An additional 94 metal detectors are coming to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The school board voted Tuesday to spend $307,230 to buy the metal detectors from CEIA for its middle schools and athletic facilities. The 94 metal detectors are in addition to the 73 that the school district already has. Those metal detectors came from a $322,000 grant from the NC. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for School Safety that the district was awarded last year.

In April, the school district shifted the metal detectors at middle schools to the high schools so that it could ramp up the number of random screenings until the end of the school year.

Principals will continue to the use the portable metal detectors at their discretion. The school district may also deploy the devices if they learn of a threat.

“I have no desire to use these every day. We’ll use them randomly or in the case of a threat,” said Jonathan Wilson, the district’s chief safety, security & management officer.

The school district has confiscated six guns this year.

The money to pay for the metal detectors will come unused local dollars.

The school district recently polled middle- and high-school students on metal detectors and safety. More than 9,000 students responded.

Asked if the use of metal detectors makes students feel safer, about 58% said it made them feel “somewhat safer,” about 18% said “much safer,” and about 16% said “less safe.”

About 60% said metal detectors should be used sometimes or frequently. About 15% said they should never be used.

Wilson said he is not in favor of using metal detectors every day.

“Are they 100%? Absolutely not. Are they something? Yes,” he said.

Board member Richard Watts voted for the metal detectors and added: “I hope we can continue to have other discussions on safety besides metal detectors in our buildings.”

“I agree,” board chairperson Deanna Kaplan said.

A few members of the public objected to the metal detectors during the comments period of the meeting.

Valerie Glass, a school-district parent, said the district should spend more time and money getting to the root issue of gun violence.

“They offer a false sense of security,” she said.

The new metal detectors are expected to arrive this summer, Wilson said.