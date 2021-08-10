School district will keep old Hanes-Lowrance site

None of those ideas are set in stone, however. That will be up for the full board to approve.

"I know it's not exactly what they (the city) wants, but maybe it's a bit of an olive branch out there," Walker said of offering some of the space for the community.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said the space will be used in a way that streamlines services. As it is now, some services are spread throughout the city.

"One of the things we don't want to do is have this be piecemeal," she said. "We want this to be strategic."

Though it hasn't been used since 2015, the building is in good shape, Walker said. However, it will cost about $4 million to renovate.

Also on Tuesday, a policy committee recommended that the full school board consider making some changes to its dress code to make it more gender-neutral. As it reads now, some of the language in the dress code targets the clothing of females.

