School district will keep old Hanes-Lowrance site

It appears that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will not donate the former Hanes-Lowrance middle schools on Indiana Avenue to the city of Winston-Salem. A city councilwoman had suggested the donation last month in hopes of developing a community center there.
A committee of the school board voted on Tuesday to give the school district the go-ahead to pursue other programming options for the schools, which abruptly closed in 2015 amid concerns about contaminated groundwater and its impact on air quality inside the building. The schools housed both Hanes, a magnet school for academically gifted students, and Lowrance, a middle school for special-needs students.
Those schools are now in other locations, leaving the Indiana Avenue site vacant.
Darrell Walker, the assistant superintendent of operations for the school district, will present a list of uses for the 100,000-square foot space to the full school board, possibly in September.
The school district had initially hoped to move its maintenance facility to the 21-acre property. However, such a move would require rezoning the property to an industrial use.
City Councilwoman Barbara Burke, a former school board member, said last month that she would not vote for such a rezoning use, essentially setting it up to fail.
Burke said in a press conference last month that her constituents opposed turning the school site into a maintenance facility.
At that press conference, Burke was flanked by several prominent members of the Black community including activist Larry Little, Mayor pro-tem D.D. Adams and Al Jabbar, the president of the NAACP, as she pitched the idea of turning the school site into a "one-stop transformational, transitional community center" that would include job training, transitional housing and retail, using some of the $55 million the city was awarded from the American Rescue Plan.
The school system, Burke said, should give the property to the city.
The school system has its own ideas for the property, including some that would serve the needs of the community, such as a teaching kitchen, a medical clinic and a space for community meetings.
Beyond the community component, the Hanes-Lowrance site could help solve some of the school district's space needs. In his presentation to the Buildings and Grounds committee of the school board, Walker said the school district will need to find 17 classrooms to house the Kingswood School by July 2022. The Kingswood School is an alternative school for K-12 students.
The old Hanes-Lowrance site could also be used as office space for technology, nutrition, exceptional children support staff and other departments as well as be a spot that supports homeless students and offers psychological services.
None of those ideas are set in stone, however. That will be up for the full board to approve.
"I know it's not exactly what they (the city) wants, but maybe it's a bit of an olive branch out there," Walker said of offering some of the space for the community.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said the space will be used in a way that streamlines services. As it is now, some services are spread throughout the city.
"One of the things we don't want to do is have this be piecemeal," she said. "We want this to be strategic."
Though it hasn't been used since 2015, the building is in good shape, Walker said. However, it will cost about $4 million to renovate.
Also on Tuesday, a policy committee recommended that the full school board consider making some changes to its dress code to make it more gender-neutral. As it reads now, some of the language in the dress code targets the clothing of females.
