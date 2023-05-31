Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to approve a supplement of nearly $1,000 for its certified and classified employees at a special called meeting on Tuesday.

The school board was already set to approve $997 for its 4,000 certified employees, using a $4.5 million allocation that the state gave the district for that purpose. However, school officials decided that they wanted to include the district's 3,710 classified employees.

Chief Financial Officer Tommy Kranz told the school board that the district will use $3.6 million in unused local dollars to cover the costs.

Asked whether the district would need to use money from its fund balance, or savings, Kranz answered that he was confident that the money is available without touching its savings.

The money is considered a supplement, not a bonus, meaning it will be taxed at a lower rate. Bonuses, such as those the district has given employees over the last two years with federal COVID-relief dollars, are taxed at a flat rate of 26%.

Employees are expected to be paid on June 9, the last day of school.