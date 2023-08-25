Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be marking its 60th anniversary as a merged school district this year.
In that time, it has grown in a number of ways and now has:
81 schools
Nearly 53,000 students
7,400 employees, including 4,000 teachers
340 school buses that make 22,000 scheduled stops every school day.
