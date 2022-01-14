School HR chief's resignation unrelated to $16 million error, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth district spokesman

The chief human resources officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has left the school district. But officials say she turned in her resignation more than a month before the announcement of a generous but ill-fated compensation plan for certified employees. Planned pay raises later had to be reduced because of a $16 million miscalculation.

Jevelyn Bonner-Reed gave her 60-day notice, as required by the state, on Nov. 9. The pay increases were originally announced Dec. 14.

Her last day was Jan. 7, according to school district spokesman Brent Campbell. The school district advertised for a new chief human resources officer after she resigned. Interviews for the position will begin shortly, Campbell said.

An automated response from Bonner-Reed's school system email address says that she left her position to pursue other opportunities. Leslie Alexander is the acting head of human resources.

The human resources department handles compensation for the school district.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, the first since the error was announced, board member Leah Crowley asked, "I kind of assume that compensation is in the finance department. Is that correct?"