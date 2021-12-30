School masking is more important than ever, says Dr. Ohl. Here's what kind to use.

Despite a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said students and staff can safely return to schools when winter break ends.
Schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district are on winter break until Jan. 5. Other systems, including Davie County and Yadkin County schools, will reopen on Monday.
Ohl, an infectious disease doctor, talked about the impact of the highly contagious omicron variant during his regular online address on Thursday.
"Do we need to go back to a total lockdown? No, I don't think so. Can kids go to school? Yes, I think they can," Ohl said.
The biggest issue for school districts will be staffing, he said. The local school district has struggled to find substitutes to cover every class. Additionally, there are several teacher vacancies.
"The main thing to watch for will be school operations and how omicron affects the workforce," Ohl said. "Other than that, you need to continue to wear your mask when you're out and about and think about what you're doing."
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth district requires everyone to wear a mask while inside with the exception of athletes and students in the performing arts. They are allowed to take off their masks while engaged in their sports or performances.
"Masking is more important than it's ever been in schools," Ohl said.
Though some medical experts have recommended people upgrade their masks to a KN95 or N95, Ohl said two-ply cloth masks are sufficient as long as they fit tightly. Ohl said he wears such a mask when he is out and about.
"The most important thing in picking a mask for your kid is to pick one that fits and fits well," he said.
Kids need to remember to wear it over their noses, Ohl said.
A North Carolina law passed in August requires local school boards to vote monthly on mask policies. Several local districts have lifted their mask mandates. However, the local school board has consistently voted to keep the mandate in place. It is scheduled to vote on the issue again Jan. 11.
Ohl said he would recommend the local district keep the mandate and reassess at the end of January.
