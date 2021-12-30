School masking is more important than ever, says Dr. Ohl. Here's what kind to use.

Despite a dramatic spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said students and staff can safely return to schools when winter break ends.

Schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district are on winter break until Jan. 5. Other systems, including Davie County and Yadkin County schools, will reopen on Monday.

Ohl, an infectious disease doctor, talked about the impact of the highly contagious omicron variant during his regular online address on Thursday.

"Do we need to go back to a total lockdown? No, I don't think so. Can kids go to school? Yes, I think they can," Ohl said.

The biggest issue for school districts will be staffing, he said. The local school district has struggled to find substitutes to cover every class. Additionally, there are several teacher vacancies.

"The main thing to watch for will be school operations and how omicron affects the workforce," Ohl said. "Other than that, you need to continue to wear your mask when you're out and about and think about what you're doing."

