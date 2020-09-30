School reopening plan on the agenda for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will consider on Thursday whether to move from full-time remote learning to a hydrid model that mixes remote and in-person learning for its 55,000 students.

The school board will meet at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district, confirmed that the reopening plan is on the school board's agenda. After the board members get details about the plan, they are expected to vote on it.

Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, will present data to the school board about the coronavirus pandemic in Forsyth County, according to the agenda. Superintendent Angela Hairston will then present a plan to partially reopen the schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, there had been 7,097 cases of COVID-19 and 103 virus-related deaths in Forsyth County, according to the local health department. In North Carolina, there had been 210,632 cases of the coronavirus and 3,532 virus-related deaths.

At the Education Building, the auditorium will be open to a limited audience in accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order.