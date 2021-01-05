School reopening will resume Monday. All students will return by end of month to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

McManus acknowledged the fear that many teachers have about returning.

Several members brought up those fears and talked about the need to hear from teachers and respond to their concerns.

"It's easy for us to sit back when we're not on the front lines," said Board Member Lida-Calvert Hayes.

Though no vote was taken, it was clear that board members Elisabeth Motsinger and Andrea Bramer opposed reopening schools at this time.

Motsinger has pushed for a metric that would guide the school district on whether to reopen schools or keep them closed. McManus said she knows of no metric that would dictate reopening plans.

She said that, with Christmas now almost two weeks in the past, she is hopeful that COVID-19-related numbers will start to go down.

"The biggest thing we can do as a community and as individuals is not let our guard down when we are outside of our schools. That's when it's problematic," McManus said.

Motsinger said that several epidemiologists have cautioned that the country is about to hit the deadliest period of the pandemic. Waiting a few months until the vaccines become more widely available would make sense, she said.

"Ten years from now, students won't remember if they returned in January or March, but they will remember if one of their teachers died," she said.

