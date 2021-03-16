School superintendent will be sworn in on Wednesday

The new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district's Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road.

The Board of Education named Tricia McManus superintendent on Feb. 23. She has a 28-month contract with a base annual salary of $215,000. She had been serving as interim superintendent, filling the role after Angela Hairston abruptly resigned in October after 14 months.

McManus moved to the area in June to become deputy superintendent. She spent most of her education career in Hillsborough County, Fla., which includes the city of Tampa.

District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield will administer the oath to McManus at the ceremonial swearing-in. Attendance will be limited to the school board and senior staff members because of social distancing requirements.

