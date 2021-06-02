School system considering tech fee to offset cost of Chromebook repairs

“I know what’s out there but I don’t know what’s going to come back or what shape it’s going to be. I want our kids to have these devices but there’s no way we can keep doing business the way we have this year. There’s no way we can sustain that, and that’s just being honest.”

Sherrill said the district has been replacing 30 to 40 broken Chromebooks a day.

“You’re going to have those students break every one we give them because we’ve seen it,” he said.

Some school board members pushed back against the fee, worried that it would be too much money for a family to afford, especially at the beginning of the school year when multiple fees are due at once.

The technology fee could be a hardship for families with several children in the school system, Board Member Dana Jones said.

“That can really add up for families,” she said.

Sherrill said he understood her concerns. Some districts, he said, charge a $50 technology fee while others don’t charge anything.