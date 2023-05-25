Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth Technical Community College have agreed to improve communication following two high-profile incidents that involved high school students on Forsyth Tech’s campus.

In the first incident, a student from Winston-Salem Prep on a field trip to the college shot himself in the hand, leading to an hours’ long lockdown of the campus and a massive law enforcement response.

In the second, a drag performer at a Pride event on campus was seen on video briefly straddling a high school student. WS/FCS’s Early College and Middle College are based at Forsyth Tech, giving students access to its facilities.

The video of the drag performance was circulated widely on TikTok. The school district released a statement apologizing that its students were exposed to an “inappropriate dance.”

On Tuesday, the school board approved updates to its memorandum of agreement with Forsyth Tech. In essence, both schools have agreed to talk regularly with one another about events happening at the school, and if they are deemed inappropriate for high school students on campus, both sides will figure out how to limit access to that part of campus.

In regards to student safety, Forsyth Tech will allow the school district’s security team access to security cameras in the Forsyth Tech buildings used primarily by the Early and Middle colleges. Though parents and students may sign up to receive alerts from Forsyth Tech, the school district will have “primary authority to communicate with WS/FCS families regarding an emergency” that directly impacts its students.

Nearly all of the public comments at Tuesday’s meeting were about the drag performance, with some calling for the school district to do more. Specifically, they said that school district staff members who were at the drag performance should be disciplined for what some termed a sexual assault on a minor.

Colleen Lupina said the school district needs to make sure that students are never exposed to such a performance again.

“It’s time for the school district to stop pushing a sexual agenda on our children,” she said.

Dare Luck thanked the school board for their action and then switched gears to criticize Glenn High School’s recent production of “Mean Girls,” which she said contained language and sexual performances that were more “vulgar than the movie.” She told the school board that they should request copies of the performance.

Jenn McGarvey, the mother of two children in the school district, told the district: “I urge you to remember that Pride events are not the No. 1 killer of kids in the U.S. Gun violence is.”

Police investigated the incident with the drag performer and no charges were filed, Winston-Salem Police Capt. David Rose said in April.

Dionne Jenkins, the school district’s general counsel, said on Tuesday that the District Attorney’s office is reviewing the incident.

Board member Robert Barr asked Jenkins if staff members witnessed the dance. Jenkins answered that she can’t comment on personnel matters.

In voting for updates to the agreement, board member Steve Wood said: “While this is probably not a panacea for every conceivable situation, I do think it’s a step in the right direction.”