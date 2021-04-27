School system presents proposed budget of nearly $800 million

Administrators with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools presented a proposed budget of $792 million for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday to the school board.
The budget includes nearly $200 million in federal COVID funds allocated to schools.
The budget calls for spending $370 million from the state and $147 million from Forsyth County, an increase of $12 million from last year.
Andrea Gillus, the school district's budget director, told the board the district needs more local dollars to adjust the salaries of some district employees; to cover increasing utilities costs and to help pay for salaries at the new Lewisville Middle School opening in August and the Virtual Academy, which will continue into the next school year.
The school board will vote on the proposed budget in May, and school officials will present the budget request to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on May 14.
Stretching nearly three hours, the board meeting covered several topics besides the budget, including a vote to extend an option to buy land on North Patterson Avenue for a new Brunson Elementary School.
The meeting ended on a somber note, with Board Chairwoman Malishai Woodbury announcing that Rebecca McKnight, the Social Studies Program manager for the district, died earlier in the evening.
McKnight was instrumental in ushering in African-American and Latin American infusion programs that started at the beginning of the school year.
Woodbury called for a moment of silence at the end of the meeting in McKnight's honor.
The board also voted to extend until November the right to purchase property for a new Brunson Elementary School at a former Thomasville Furniture plant at 1201 N. Patterson Ave. The current right to purchase agreement expires in June, said Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and construction for the school system.
The decision to extend the option does not settle the question of Brunson's future home. The board is also considering rebuilding at the existing Brunson site on Hawthorne Road, merging with Cook Elementary School at the Cook property on 11th Street or building on 17 acres that would be purchased from Crossnore School & Children’s Home.
A survey of students and staff at Brunson, as well as people who live in the Brunson district, indicated that 48 percent of the 406 respondents would support a school at the North Patterson site. One issue with the site is the presence of toxins in the soil. Moore told the board that the site will likely be admitted into the brownfields program, a federal program that remediates contaminated property.
The school district will hold meetings with the community to educate them about a brownfields program.
"I've heard overwhelmingly that the thing to do is to have community meetings and be transparent so that people understand everything that is going on," Moore said.
In her COVID-19 update, Superintendent Tricia McManus said that the district will end health screenings for students on May 3. Timely and labor-intensive, the screenings are no longer considered an effective way to keep COVID-19 out of schools.
The district is waiting until then so that it can educate parents about the importance of keeping their children at home if they aren't feeling well.
