School system presents proposed budget of nearly $800 million

McKnight was instrumental in ushering in African-American and Latin American infusion programs that started at the beginning of the school year.

Woodbury called for a moment of silence at the end of the meeting in McKnight's honor.

The board also voted to extend until November the right to purchase property for a new Brunson Elementary School at a former Thomasville Furniture plant at 1201 N. Patterson Ave. The current right to purchase agreement expires in June, said Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and construction for the school system.

The decision to extend the option does not settle the question of Brunson's future home. The board is also considering rebuilding at the existing Brunson site on Hawthorne Road, merging with Cook Elementary School at the Cook property on 11th Street or building on 17 acres that would be purchased from Crossnore School & Children’s Home.

A survey of students and staff at Brunson, as well as people who live in the Brunson district, indicated that 48 percent of the 406 respondents would support a school at the North Patterson site. One issue with the site is the presence of toxins in the soil. Moore told the board that the site will likely be admitted into the brownfields program, a federal program that remediates contaminated property.