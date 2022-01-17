Schools closed in Winston-Salem/Forsyth on Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
Citing hazardous conditions on many secondary roads in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the public school district has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 18.
For high school students, exam schedules will be postponed by one day, according to an email sent by the school system to parents on Monday.
The district said more specific information will come from individual schools.
