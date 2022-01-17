 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools closed in Winston-Salem/Forsyth on Tuesday
Schools closed in Winston-Salem/Forsyth on Tuesday

Jan. 17, 2022

Citing hazardous conditions on many secondary roads in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, the public school district has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

For high school students, exam schedules will be postponed by one day, according to an email sent by the school system to parents on Monday.

The district said more specific information will come from individual schools.

