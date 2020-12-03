Schools don't drive community spread of COVID-19, Dr. Ohl reiterates

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday during his weekly presentation on COVID-19 that he stands by his opinion that schools can reopen safely, a topic that has divided parents, teachers and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

Two weeks ago, Ohl said that people protesting the reopening of schools are ignoring science. He also said that keeping schools open should have taken priority over keeping open bars, restaurants and gyms.

Ohl later said that he wasn’t targeting any specific group of reopening critics.

His comments upset some teachers and staff members in the district who fear exposure to COVID-19.

Ohl said on Thursday that he received several emails about his comments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If they created some sore feelings, I’m really sorry about that,” he said. “But my opinion stands.”

Ohl suggested that people who want more opinions on school reopening look at recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told ABC News last weekend the schools do not drive community spread.