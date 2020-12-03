 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools don't drive community spread of COVID-19, Dr. Ohl reiterates
0 comments
top story

Schools don't drive community spread of COVID-19, Dr. Ohl reiterates

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday during his weekly presentation on COVID-19 that he stands by his opinion that schools can reopen safely, a topic that has divided parents, teachers and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

Two weeks ago, Ohl said that people protesting the reopening of schools are ignoring science. He also said that keeping schools open should have taken priority over keeping open bars, restaurants and gyms.

Ohl later said that he wasn’t targeting any specific group of reopening critics.

His comments upset some teachers and staff members in the district who fear exposure to COVID-19.

Ohl said on Thursday that he received several emails about his comments.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“If they created some sore feelings, I’m really sorry about that,” he said. “But my opinion stands.”

Ohl suggested that people who want more opinions on school reopening look at recent comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told ABC News last weekend the schools do not drive community spread.

“I’m going to kind of graciously bow out of that discussion,” Ohl said, adding that he will continue to support Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus and the board of education.

About 6,000 students have returned to school in Forsyth County, including students from pre-kindergarten through first grade and those in specialized programs. The school board voted in November to pause the re-entry of additional students until Jan. 11, though that decision may change.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 46 confirmed COVID cases among students, 106 among teachers and staff members and 15 among central office staff.

Lisa O'Donnell: 5 articles that highlight a difficult 2020

There are no obvious links to the stories I chose here, though I think they show different facets of this most difficult year, from Kobe Bryant’s death to the continuing crisis of treating people who misuse opioids to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ohl

Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, stands for a portrait while wearing his mask on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News