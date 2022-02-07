Schools faced unexpected ice, unfortunate timing Monday morning, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth spokesman

The freezing rain that caused headaches for drivers across northwest North Carolina on Monday began coating surfaces right around 6 a.m., a time when many bus drivers, teachers and parents were well into their morning commute.
It wasn't long after that when reports of wrecks, slick roads and congestion began to trickle in, touching off a firestorm of criticism from parents and staff members who called for the school system to delay or cancel classes.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools made their decision to open schools based on forecasts that showed the rain starting after about 8 a.m., according to school district spokesman Brent Campbell.
“Weather scenarios are one of the most difficult things the district deals with because of the uncertainty and the frequent, sometimes quick, changes in our weather patterns,” he said in a statement.
School systems and other organizations often are faced with decisions based on potential fluctuations of just a degree or two, which can mean the difference between rain, freezing rain and snow.
Predicting the precise moment those transitions will happen often is a challenge, said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.
“We do it on an hourly basis,” he said in describing the forecast process. “But it changes minute by minute.”
After hovering just below the freezing all night, temperatures in Forsyth County originally were forecast to rise above 32 degrees early Monday morning as rain moved in.
“It stayed freezing a little longer than expected,” Swiggett said.
It was 30 degrees in Winston-Salem when light rain started to fall after 6 a.m., according to the weather service. By the time temperatures rose above freezing after 11 a.m., 0.2 inches of rain had already fallen, enough to leave a layer of ice on some roads, particularly on exposed bridges and overpasses.
Once students are on buses, it becomes harder for larger districts such as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reverse a decision, Campbell said in a statement.
“That is almost always a tough scenario, as stopping the multi-tiered transportation system, which includes different levels of students on different buses from different schools at different times, is an intricate process,” he said. “Many smaller districts around us can stop buses or return them to a school because their buses are tied to one school and one schedule. WS/FCS is quite the opposite.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Guilford County Schools were among the only ones in the area to continue with their regular schedules.
Davie County Schools and Yadkin County Schools delayed then canceled classes because of poor road conditions.
Todd Martin, the superintendent of schools in Yadkin County, said buses there were already picking up students when they got word from law enforcement and transportation officials that road conditions were worsening.
