Schools faced unexpected ice, unfortunate timing Monday morning, says Winston-Salem/Forsyth spokesman

“We do it on an hourly basis,” he said in describing the forecast process. “But it changes minute by minute.”

After hovering just below the freezing all night, temperatures in Forsyth County originally were forecast to rise above 32 degrees early Monday morning as rain moved in.

“It stayed freezing a little longer than expected,” Swiggett said.

It was 30 degrees in Winston-Salem when light rain started to fall after 6 a.m., according to the weather service. By the time temperatures rose above freezing after 11 a.m., 0.2 inches of rain had already fallen, enough to leave a layer of ice on some roads, particularly on exposed bridges and overpasses.

Once students are on buses, it becomes harder for larger districts such as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reverse a decision, Campbell said in a statement.