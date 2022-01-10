Schools had more than 900 new COVID cases in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system last week

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 among its student and staff last week, the highest number of reported cases since the school year began in August.

The previous high was 314 cases in the week ending Sept. 17.

For the week ending Jan. 7, the school district reported 644 positive cases among students and 263 among staff members for a case count of 907. The case count was particularly high at schools in Clemmons.

Clemmons Elementary had 15 positive cases; Clemmons Middle School reported 24 cases among students and seven among staff members; and West Forsyth had 29 students and 10 teachers test positive. Glenn High School also had 10 teachers test positive, according to the school district's weekly dashboard.

The case count reflects numbers gathered from the school district's contact tracing team and families who self-report. It does not include students and staff in the district's Virtual Academy.

Students returned from winter break Jan. 5, in the midst of soaring infection rates fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.