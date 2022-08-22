Schools likely $63 million short on planned renovations at Philo-Hill, East Forsyth and other projects

Members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education are facing a dilemma when it comes to paying for all the projects in the $350 million bond package that voters approved in 2016.

With construction costs expected to be as much as $350 a square foot, the bond sale is now likely to fall $63 million short of finishing all the projects that came before voters.

Three projects — additions at Ward and Griffith elementary schools and a new Smith Farm Middle School — are likely to be delayed. The school board, upon the recommendation of district leaders — is now looking at altering two other projects, renovations at Philo-Hill Middle School and East Forsyth High School.

At a workshop last week, school board members talked extensively about how to approach those projects. In the end, they decided to visit each of the schools to better evaluate the needs there.

Superintendent Tricia McManus has talked previously about the subpar conditions at Philo-Hill Middle School, saying renovations there must stay on track. However, spending more at Philo-Hill may mean less extensive renovations at East Forsyth.

Nick Seeba, the director of facilities and construction for the school district, laid out three scenarios for Philo-Hill based on a construction price of $350 per square foot: renovate the school as presented in the bond at $36.3 million; renovate the school to be a new magnet school with more capacity at $49.2 million; or build a new school at $51.6 million.

The school district initially estimated that a renovation of Philo-Hill would cost around $18 million and renovations at East Forsyth would cost $22.5 million. East Forsyth renovations are now expected to be closer to $35 million.

When projects for the bond were budgeted in 2016, the cost of construction was $200 a square foot for a renovation.

There was some discussion among school board members in June about possibly closing Philo-Hill, which saw enrollment plummet 28% last year compared with 2020-21. However, last week, the focus was more on how to rebrand the school as a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics magnet school, also known as STEAM.

Board member Elisabeth Motsinger suggested the school board consider rebranding it as a magnet school with a focus on sustainability.

The school board's buildings and grounds committee is expected to discuss at a coming meeting which projects to delay. It would then be voted on by the full school board. The Forsyth County commissioners, who finance school construction projects, will have final approval.