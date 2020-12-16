Schools likely to reopen next month in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. Board sets no meeting to discuss changing return plan

At Tuesday's meeting, McManus asked the board to consider meeting the week of Jan. 4 to review the latest data and its reopening plan.

Under the board's bylaws, the board chairwoman, Malishai Woodbury, or a majority of the board, can call for a special meeting.

Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger piped in quickly that she wanted to meet.

She said on Wednesday that she'd like to schedule a meeting so that the board can assess the situation in the county in the days following Christmas.

"I don't think the incidences are going to go down. I think it's going to go higher We have to make an assessment of the hospital impact in the community and how aggressive is the spread," Motsinger said. "I think it's a very reasonable idea (to schedule a meeting). It's super reasonable."

Board Member Andrea Bramer agreed, noting that about 3,000 Americans are dying each day of COVID-19. Bramer and former Board Member Barbara Burke voted against the plan to reopen schools on Jan. 11.

Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said she is opposed to scheduling a meeting "unless we saw something happening in the community" that would warrant it.