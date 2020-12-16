Schools likely to reopen next month in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. Board sets no meeting to discuss changing return plan

Unless it calls for a special meeting, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will not meet again until Jan. 12, making it likely that the school district's staggered reopening plan will resume after a pause of several weeks.
Under a plan approved by the board on Nov. 17, students in grades 2, 3 and 6 will return on Jan. 11, joining kindergarteners and first-graders, and in some schools, pre-kindergarteners who have been in school for several weeks.
Students in grades 4,5,7,8 are scheduled to return on Jan. 18 and high-school students on Jan. 21. In most cases, students will return in alternating cohorts, with some groups learning remotely at home and others in the school building.
Following the recommendation of interim Superintendent Tricia McManus, the board voted 7-2 to pause its reopening plan in November because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Since then, the number of cases has increased dramatically, due in large part to Thanksgiving. When the board decided to pause reopening on Nov. 17, Forsyth County had 11,182 cases. That number has jumped by more than 6,000. The 14-day positivity rate has risen from 17.5% to 18.9% and the number of people hospitalized in the 17-county Triad has more than doubled to 821.
Many experts anticipate the numbers to swell even more after Christmas.
At Tuesday's meeting, McManus asked the board to consider meeting the week of Jan. 4 to review the latest data and its reopening plan.
Under the board's bylaws, the board chairwoman, Malishai Woodbury, or a majority of the board, can call for a special meeting.
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger piped in quickly that she wanted to meet.
She said on Wednesday that she'd like to schedule a meeting so that the board can assess the situation in the county in the days following Christmas.
"I don't think the incidences are going to go down. I think it's going to go higher We have to make an assessment of the hospital impact in the community and how aggressive is the spread," Motsinger said. "I think it's a very reasonable idea (to schedule a meeting). It's super reasonable."
Board Member Andrea Bramer agreed, noting that about 3,000 Americans are dying each day of COVID-19. Bramer and former Board Member Barbara Burke voted against the plan to reopen schools on Jan. 11.
Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said she is opposed to scheduling a meeting "unless we saw something happening in the community" that would warrant it.
"My concern is that we have a date for the 11th and parents are trying to plan around that with their employers, and there is anxiety with our own staff of changing those sorts of things around. For me, I'd rather not schedule it, and if we need to have something that's called, we could do that."
The board didn't reach a consensus on whether to meet, but McManus said she would be in touch with board members over the break about the possibility of scheduling a meeting.
According to the school district's COVID dashboard, there were 92 confirmed cases of COVID among students and 167 among staff members in schools at the end of Tuesday. A handful of individual elementary schools have been hit hard with seven cases among staff members and three among students at Clemmons Elementary School; six cases among staff members and six among students at Griffith Elementary School; and eight case among staff at Ibraham Elementary School, which was forced to move to remote learning for two weeks.
The positive cases have resulted in dozens of students and staff members being quarantined, creating staffing challenges.
A few school districts have changed their reopening plans based on the recent surge. Wake County Schools will go fully remote from Jan. 4-15 and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are in remote learning from Dec. 14-Jan. 19.
Germany and The Netherlands, countries which vowed to keep schools open, recently moved to online learning because of surging cases, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Winter break for local students will begin on Monday.
