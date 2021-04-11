Schools need mowing help; mowing acreage has nearly doubled in size

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is having trouble keeping up the lawn-mowing needs at its 12 high schools and have handed that job over to a contractor.
Since 1992, the number of employees in the maintenance division has stayed around 30 while the acreage it maintains has nearly doubled from 800 to 1,400 acres, according to Justin Dyson, the director of maintenance operations for the school district.
At nearly 39 acres, East Forsyth has the most acreage that needs mowing, followed by Reagan with nearly 35 acres; West Forsyth with 31 acres; and Walkertown with nearly 30 acres. Even schools on small plots, such as the Career Center, which sits on about 7½ acres, are challenging. Because of the number of banks and sporadic pockets of grass, the lawn must be trimmed with a string trimmer, Dyson said.
Dyson gave a rundown of the district's mowing needs at the school board's work session in March. The school district requested bids for the project, with the winning bid coming in at $341,500. The school board approved a contract with Locklear's Lawn Solutions and Landscaping at a recent meeting.
"What it's brought us to is a slow decline to the point where we're not able to offer the service we feel is necessary to provide a good environment for our staff and students," Dyson said.
The district's four mowing crews have a mowing cycle of about 15 days, he said.
"If you did that at your house, the HOA would be kicking you out," Dyson said. "We want to reduce that to about 10 days."
To hit that goal, the district would have to add a fifth mowing crew and buy more lawn equipment, which would cost about $500,000 a year.
The district has about six positions in its maintenance department that it has had trouble filling, so finding more employees for a fifth crew could take awhile, Dyson said.
"If we add more positions, we add to the struggle," he said.
The best solution, Dyson said, is to contract out lawn maintenance for the 12 high schools, which accounts for about one-quarter of the 16,000 hours of mowing time needed to mow the district's schools.
Crews generally tend to mow during off-hours, which can be difficult at high schools where activities can run from sunrise to late into the night. Contractors, Dyson said, frequently have employees who work on weekends, an ideal time to mow.
"Those are big, challenging sites," said Dyson, adding that they can sometimes take up to eight hours to service.
The school district opened the bids on March 12, in time for the mowing season, which started on April 1.
The district will use unused salary from the maintenance department, about $150,000, to pay for mowing until the budget year ends on June 30. Moving forward, the mowing contract will become a line item in its budget request, Dyson said.
