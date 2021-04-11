Schools need mowing help; mowing acreage has nearly doubled in size

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If you did that at your house, the HOA would be kicking you out," Dyson said. "We want to reduce that to about 10 days."

To hit that goal, the district would have to add a fifth mowing crew and buy more lawn equipment, which would cost about $500,000 a year.

The district has about six positions in its maintenance department that it has had trouble filling, so finding more employees for a fifth crew could take awhile, Dyson said.

"If we add more positions, we add to the struggle," he said.

The best solution, Dyson said, is to contract out lawn maintenance for the 12 high schools, which accounts for about one-quarter of the 16,000 hours of mowing time needed to mow the district's schools.

Crews generally tend to mow during off-hours, which can be difficult at high schools where activities can run from sunrise to late into the night. Contractors, Dyson said, frequently have employees who work on weekends, an ideal time to mow.

"Those are big, challenging sites," said Dyson, adding that they can sometimes take up to eight hours to service.

The school district opened the bids on March 12, in time for the mowing season, which started on April 1.

The district will use unused salary from the maintenance department, about $150,000, to pay for mowing until the budget year ends on June 30. Moving forward, the mowing contract will become a line item in its budget request, Dyson said.

