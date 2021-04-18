Schools ready for latest, and likely last, phase of reopening

In this most unusual school year, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will inch closer to normality on Monday when students return to four days of in-person learning a week.
Though large groups of students will continue to learn remotely, Monday marks the end of the cohort system, which involved alternating groups of students attending school four to eight days a month depending on the size of the school.
Wednesday will remain a remote day.
The school district's reopening plan has been slow and deliberate, dating to October when Career Technical Education students returned.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in March that high schools could open for Plan A, or fulltime in-person learning. A few weeks after that decision the school board, acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Tricia McManus, voted to open all schools for four days a week starting Monday. Some of that delay was because of spring break and to give principals a time to prepare their staff.
McManus told the school board last week that the district expects 62% of students in 6-12 to return to their school buildings, with 38% planning to stay remote. High-school students, in particular, are choosing to stay at home for the duration of the school year.
About 79% of students in K-5 have returned to their classrooms.
“In-person learning is what’s best for most students. If they want to learn in-person four days a week, now they can,” McManus said.
For now, the health screenings, which include temperature checks and asking students a series of questions, are still in place, though they may soon be eliminated. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services initially advised schools to conduct the health screenings on all students before they entered their school buildings, however, the department no longer recommends them, saying they are not effective.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease doctor at Wake Forest Baptist Health, echoed that sentiment last week.
"It doesn't make anyone safer," Ohl said. About 40% of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms.
The health screenings are time-consuming and are taxing on the school staff.
McManus said last week that she thought the health screenings may be eliminated by Monday, however, the district hasn't officially announced a change.
Other safety measures are still in place including mandatory mask-wearing.
The return to the classroom comes at a time when COVID-19 is gradually rising after a period of stability. Infectious disease experts say that young people are spreading a highly transmissible coronavirus variant.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week that “in the last week there has been a drastic uptick among individuals 15 to 24 who are new COVID-19 cases.”
He urged young people to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 16 and older.
