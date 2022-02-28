Schools report fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

The number of students and staff members reporting positive COVID-19 tests dropped below 100 for the first time since November, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools weekly COVID report released Monday.

For the week ending, Feb. 25, there were 95 total COVID cases — 69 among students and 26 among staff members.

That's down from the previous week when there were 155 total cases — 123 among students and 32 among staff members.

The drop in cases coincides with the easing of mask restrictions within the school district. On Monday, students and staff had the option of whether to mask or not within school buildings and buses.

The school board voted last Tuesday to lift a mask mandate that had been in place since the start of the school year.

The COVID case count in schools had been as high as 1,200 in mid-January during the height of the omicron wave.

Before omicron, cases hovered in the 100 to 150 range, with a reported 70 cases during a three-day week that ended Nov. 10.