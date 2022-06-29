Schools superintendent gets big pay bump in contract extension

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education voted on Tuesday to give Superintendent Tricia McManus a $35,000 raise and extend her contract for two years.

Under the terms of the amended contract, McManus’ new salary will be $250,000, effective Friday. Originally set to expire in June 2023, the contract will run until June 2025.

She will be the highest paid superintendent in the district's history.

McManus has brought stability to the school district’s leadership team after a turbulent period that included three superintendents in two years and the challenges of the pandemic.

A newcomer to the district when she was hired to be deputy superintendent under then-Superintendent Angela Hairston in June 2020, McManus was named interim superintendent five months later when Hairston unexpectedly resigned. The leadership change came in the midst of an ever-changing school-reopening plan.

McManus was named the full-time superintendent in February 2021, agreeing to a 28-month contract for an annual salary of $215,000, the same amount Hairston was making when she left to lead the school district in Danville, Va.

A Florida native, McManus came to the local school district from Hillsborough County Schools, a district of about 220,000 students that encompasses Tampa.

McManus said Tuesday she was honored to have her contract extended and acknowledged the challenges facing the school district, which include learning loss and staffing vacancies, both longtime issues that have have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Our outcomes have a long way to go,” she said.

Staying until at least 2025 allows McManus to oversee a set of goals that the district has established that revolve around equity, school culture and student achievement. One of the goals, the 90 by '25 goal, calls for 90% of the district's third-grade students to be reading at or above grade level by 2025. In 2020-21, just 39% of third-graders were reading at or above grade level.

"I've never been a person who wanted to leave what I've started," McManus said. "We've set some very rigorous goals. Our students and our staff deserve some consistent leadership, and we're on the right track. We have a lot more to do, and you can't do that if you're in constant change."

Her contract was unanimously approved.

Deanna Kaplan, the school board chairwoman, said the board decided to make the local superintendent salary more competitive after looking at superintendent pay in such comparable districts as Union County Schools, Cumberland County Schools and Gaston County Schools. All have lower enrollment than the local district but the salaries of their superintendents range from $250,000 to $256,000, Kaplan said.

"So we fell on $250,000 as a good market-rate salary," she said. "We want to be competitive, and we want to keep her."

McManus now becomes the highest paid superintendent in the district’s history. Don Martin was making $224,000 when he retired in 2012, and Beverly Emory was making $206,800 when she resigned in 2019.

"I'll work for every penny of it," McManus said.

McManus' raise and contract extension were announced at a meeting that closed with a spokesman for the district's bus mechanics decrying the low wages in their department.

Darrell Cates, who spoke on behalf of about eight mechanics who attended the meeting, said his department is severely understaffed, owing mostly to low wages.

When prospective mechanics hear what they would make servicing the district's buses, they lose interest and find better-paying mechanic jobs, Cates said.

"We're now in crisis mode because we're down so many people," Cates said. "We're doing 2, 3 people's jobs .... we like doing what we do, but it's becoming too much to handle for the few people we have."

Cates said the district has done a poor job advertising vacancies in his department, which McManus said after the meeting was news to her.

District leaders talked with the mechanics after the meeting and planned to meet with them again.

McManus said she will work with the district's new chief financial officer to find ways to give raises and pay competitive salaries. Andrea Gillus, who has been in that role since 2019, resigned and will leave the district this week.

