Schools to have vaccine clinics next week in Forsyth County

Four public schools in Forsyth County will host vaccine clinics for school children as well as members of the community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health will operate vaccination clinics at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle schools, along with Carver and Parkland high schools next week.

The goal is to improve vaccination access to kids in the 12-15 age group as well as anyone else who is eligible, according to a news release.

The middle school clinics will be Thursday, May 20 between 1 and 4 p.m., and the two high school clinics will be from 2:50 to 6 p.m. May 21.

“The clinics will be open to our students, on campus, who have consent forms signed by their parents, for the first hour of the clinic. We are grateful for the health department’s partnership and willingness to manage and administer vaccinations for these students and the rest of the community who may otherwise have challenges getting vaccinated. This makes it so much easier for students and parents to get safely vaccinated,” said Jennifer Corso, the school district's director of nursing.

County health director Joshua Swift said the sites were strategically chosen.