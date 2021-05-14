Schools to have vaccine clinics next week in Forsyth County

Four public schools in Forsyth County will host vaccine clinics for school children as well as members of the community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Friday.
Forsyth County Department of Public Health will operate vaccination clinics at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle schools, along with Carver and Parkland high schools next week.
The goal is to improve vaccination access to kids in the 12-15 age group as well as anyone else who is eligible, according to a news release.
The middle school clinics will be Thursday, May 20 between 1 and 4 p.m., and the two high school clinics will be from 2:50 to 6 p.m. May 21.
“The clinics will be open to our students, on campus, who have consent forms signed by their parents, for the first hour of the clinic. We are grateful for the health department’s partnership and willingness to manage and administer vaccinations for these students and the rest of the community who may otherwise have challenges getting vaccinated. This makes it so much easier for students and parents to get safely vaccinated,” said Jennifer Corso, the school district's director of nursing.
County health director Joshua Swift said the sites were strategically chosen.
“We tried to target schools within communities that we know still need convenient, easy access to the vaccinations. These schools are hubs of their communities, and this will give us a chance to make the vaccination process simple for the 12- to 15-year-old students now eligible. It will also allow anyone else who has had a difficult time traveling to other vaccination sites to get vaccinated within their own community. Our goal is to continue providing access to the vaccine to as many people in Forsyth County as possible," Swift said.
People are encouraged to pre-register via the links on the school district's website. Walk-ups will also be accepted. The clinics are free of charge. The health department will administer Pfizer vaccines, and appointments for the second dose will be given during the clinics. The second shots will also be administered at the school sites.
On Wednesday, an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended children in 12 to 15 get the Pfizer vaccine.
