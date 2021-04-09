Schools will keep health screenings for now in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue screening students before they come into schools, but that could change.

Several school districts across the state are dropping their daily screenings, including temperature checks.

Wake County Public Schools, Guilford County Public Schools and Johnston County Public Schools are among the districts that will no longer screen students.

That decision reflects an update in guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which said in March that screenings for adults entering schools should be maintained but those for students could be dropped.

The health screenings for students, conducted before school, can be time-consuming and involve school staff members taking a student's temperature with a hand-held thermometer and asking questions about possible symptoms.

The state's health department said the screenings often fail to identify children who have COVID-19 because they typically do not show symptoms. The effectiveness of symptom screening among students is not well-known, according to the health department.

Parents and caregivers should continue to monitor their children at home, according to the updated guidance.