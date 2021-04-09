Schools will keep health screenings for now in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue screening students before they come into schools, but that could change.
Several school districts across the state are dropping their daily screenings, including temperature checks.
Wake County Public Schools, Guilford County Public Schools and Johnston County Public Schools are among the districts that will no longer screen students.
That decision reflects an update in guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which said in March that screenings for adults entering schools should be maintained but those for students could be dropped.
The health screenings for students, conducted before school, can be time-consuming and involve school staff members taking a student's temperature with a hand-held thermometer and asking questions about possible symptoms.
The state's health department said the screenings often fail to identify children who have COVID-19 because they typically do not show symptoms. The effectiveness of symptom screening among students is not well-known, according to the health department.
Parents and caregivers should continue to monitor their children at home, according to the updated guidance.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said the local district is monitoring the changes.
"I think once all students return four days a week, we will re-evaluate the screening process to see if there are some changes we can or should make," Campbell said.
Students will return from spring break on April 12. It will mark the last week of hybrid learning — a mix of online and in-person classes — for many students. The larger middle and high schools with four groups of rotating students will become two groups for a week.
On April 19, the district will move into Plan A, which calls for in-person learning for four days a week. The district will keep "Flex Wednesdays," which allow staff to work from home while the schools are cleaned. Students may continue to learn virtually.
Other health measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and hygiene routines are still in place.
